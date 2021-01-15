We're used to seeing some of our favourite royal couples looking so loved-up on public outings, even showing a bit of PDA during official engagements. But there have been some pairings in the past who just weren't meant to be.
From the romances that were frowned upon, to the wedding that was famously called off, here are some of the royal relationships that didn't last through difficult times.
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas
It was Princess Eugenie who introduced her friend Cressida Bonas to Prince Harry in 2012, his most recent public girlfriend before Meghan Markle. The former couple shared a lust for life and they were often snapped holidaying together, appearing the perfect pair.
But as rumours of a royal engagement for the couple escalated, Cressida is said to have become increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention. While the pair split in 2014, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending as a guest to Harry's wedding to Meghan in 2018.
In January 2020, Cressida spoke about her ex's decision to step down from the royal family with his wife Meghan as they settle in the USA. In an interview with ES Magazine, Cressida, who married her love Harry Wentworth-Stanley in summer 2020, said: "I wouldn't take a position on that because it would be a headline."
"What's the expression," she added. "How would I feel if the shoe was on the other foot and it was an ex talking about me? It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I'm in a very different place now - I'm getting married, I've learned a lot. I'm much more comfortable in my own skin. I'm growing."
