7 times royal children were spotted being naughty in public

Whether or not they are born into royalty, young children will always be prone to tantrums, cheekiness and moments of naughtiness.

And these little Princes and Princesses are certainly no exception! Prince William and Prince Harry had plenty of cheeky moments during their childhoods, and the current generation of young royals are the same.

From sticking their tongues out during royal engagements, pinching unsuspecting teachers, or just playing up for mum and dad, take a look through our gallery to see the most mischievous moments from these royal rascals...

1 7 Princess Charlotte © Getty Charlotte spotted grandad Michael Princess Charlotte was captured poking her tongue out at someone in the crowd when Prince William and Kate took part in the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019. It turned out to be her grandfather Michael Middleton and even the Duchess joined in by pulling a funny face at her dad!

2 7 Prince Louis © getty Prince Louis sticks his tongue out at mum Kate Prince Louis stole the show when he joined his parents in the royal box at the Jubilee pageant during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. While Louis' older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behaviour, the event was all too exciting for little Louis. He was photographed making a series of unforgettable cheeky faces – including sticking his tongue out at mum, the Princess of Wales, and pretending to be a lion. Take a look in the clip below... WATCH: Prince Louis' cheekiest moments from the Platinum Jubilee Prince William © Shutterstock Prince William pinching his teacher during a PE lesson in 1989 Cheeky Prince William gave his teacher a quick pinch while playing around with one of his friends at school. The royal was taking part in a tennis lesson when he decided to play a bit of a prank on his unsuspecting teacher, much to the amusement of his little mate!

3 7 Savannah Phillips © Getty Savannah, George and the rest of the young royals stole the show at Trooping the Colour 2018 Savannah nearly broke the internet in June 2018 after she was pictured telling Prince George to be quiet during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. She wasn't afraid to tell her little cousin what to do, and he didn't seem to mind either! At one point, she was pictured putting her hand over Prince George's mouth to quiet him down... after her attempts at shushing him didn't work the first time! (All while dad Prince William kept a close eye on them, of course!)

4 7 Prince Harry © Getty Cheeky Harry on the palace balcony Princess Diana looked on at little Prince Harry, who she was carrying, as he cheekily stuck his tongue out at the crowds during an appearance on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace. Oblivious to his little brother's antics, William was stood with a big grin on his face.

5 7 Prince George © Getty Kate appeared to gently scold her son at Pippa's wedding While holding Princess Charlotte's hand, Kate appeared to give her son, Prince George, a few cross words while he served as a pageboy at his Auntie Pippa's wedding. Although we're not sure why, the youngster had been playing behind Pippa's wedding dress, and shook out his flower basket before Kate gave him a quick talking to. The youngster briefly shed some tears after he was scolded but quickly perked up. Kids hey!

6 7 Princess Beatrice © Peter Brooker/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice tries to grab her mother's hat during a balcony appearance in 1990 Naughty Princess Beatrice just wanted to try on her mum's hat during a balcony appearance! Sarah, Duchess of York hilariously leaned back as her young daughter tried to steal her style, while Princess Diana looked on, laughing at the sweet mother and daughter moment. Prince William also turned around to watch the action!