It was a highly emotional day for the royals as members of the family gathered for Her Majesty the Queen's state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Members of the family including King Charles, Queen Consort, Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all pictured arriving at the Abbey before the Queen's coffin was carried inside by the bearer party of Grenadier Guards.

One moment saw the new monarch look visibly tearful as he bowed before his late mother's coffin, with his sister, the Princess Royal, as she glanced at the new monarch looking solemn.

As the coffin arrived, the royal family then began walking behind the late monarch as it lead into the Abbey. Following closely behind was King Charles, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry looked visibly moved at his grandmother's state funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked with their parents side-by-side in formation, followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the royal family.

After reaching the catafalque, the royals sat down ready for the service to begin. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were also seen holding back tears, as Prince Edward could be seen taking a handkerchief from his pocket.

Other members of the family, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, were also pictured looking emotional as they prepared to say their goodbyes to the Queen.

King Charles was emotional as he observed his mother's coffin

Prior to the funeral starting, the King and the Queen Consort arrived with the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at 10.40am. Dressed all in black, Camilla and Kate managed a small smile in acknowledgment of their greeting party as they made their way inside.

There were 2,000 people in attendance at the Queen's state funeral. Former Prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May were all pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

