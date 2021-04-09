﻿
19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren

The Duke of Edinburgh was known as Grandpa

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
You're reading

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren

1/19
Next

The Queen's husband Prince Philip dies aged 99
Danielle Stacey
Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
1/19

Prince Philip's tumultuous childhood made him into a man who guarded his emotions. The Queen's husband, who has sadly died aged 99, paraded his self-reliance as proudly as one of his military medals. Speaking about the former war time naval officer, one royal commentator said: "[The Duke of Edinburgh] built a picket line around himself."

Yet the royal patriarch also provided a firm and loving hand that steered the family through decades of change and controversy. Prince Philip understood that the Windsors' ability to serve Britain was largely based on their unity as a family. In 1968, he commissioned an unprecedented fly-on-the-wall documentary titled Royal Family to give the nation an insight into life behind the palace walls.

While in his later years he softened into his role as mentor to his grandchildren – particularly Princes William and Harry – being a father was a more complex, difficult endeavour. Let's take a look of some of his family moments...

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
2/19

The Duke became a father in 1948 when Charles was born one year after his marriage. The child provided his mother with an heir – and his father with a conundrum.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
3/19

Although his daughter Anne described the naval man as a hands-on father, and fondly recalled how he would read bedtime stories to her and play "chasing games", his early relationship with her brother was more strained.

Father and son's opposing personalities clashed – the Duke himself articulated the issue to royal biographer Gyles Brandreth when he said: "Sometimes a romantic thinks that a pragmatist is unfeeling. That's the way it is."

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
4/19

Baby Prince Andrew (pictured) followed in 1960, followed by Prince Edward in 1964.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
5/19

Later on, both Philip and Charles would come to appreciate each other, and compromise on a truce where the sensitive son came to respect the stoic, authoritative father.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
6/19

Ironically, it was with Charles' first wife, the late Princess Diana, that the longest-serving royal consort started to shed his tough exterior. His poignant letters to her – often signed "Pa" – showed him attempting to provide strength and comfort amid the breakdown of the Waleses' marriage.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
7/19

Where the Duke thoroughly came into his own, though, was with the younger generation. His support and advice was invaluable as they navigated the strains and pressures of public life.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
8/19

When Prince William voiced doubts about walking behind his mother's coffin in 1997, it was his grandfather who offered to accompany the bereaved youngster on the most difficult journey of his life. The young Princes might regret, thought Philip, not paying this one last tribute to Diana. "If you like, I'll walk with you," he said.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
9/19

For over six decades the Queen relied on the support and security provided by her husband on countless engagements and overseas tours. 

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
10/19

All grown up, the family are pictured at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
11/19

It was perhaps the Queen and Prince Philip's rock solid marriage that William looked as an example when choosing Kate as his bride.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
12/19

During their grandmother's Diamond Jubilee year, Prince Harry told Andrew Marr: "I don't think that she could do it without him."

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
13/19

Prince Philip was known for his great sense of humour. On seeing plans for the Duke and Duchess of York's house at Sunninghill Park in 1988, he famously said: "It looks like a tart's bedroom."

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
14/19

Delivering her Golden Wedding Anniversary speech at Banqueting House in London, in 1997, the Queen famously said: "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
15/19

The family are pictured here at Buckingham Palace in 1972. In the same year during her Silver Wedding speech at the Guildhall, the Queen famously said: "If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it."

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
16/19

Prince Philip, pictured here at Christmas 2017, welcomed his grandson's wives into the family with open arms. He attended William and Kate's wedding in 2011 followed by Harry and Meghan's in 2018.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
17/19

Ever the doting grandfather, Prince Philip has a close relationship with all of his grandchildren. Despite fears he may not attend Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, the Duke made sure he was well enough on the day.

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
18/19

Both Beatrice and Eugenie have spoken lovingly of their grandfather. Commenting on the Queen and Philip's marriage, Eugenie has said: "They are the most incredibly supportive couple to each other. Grandpa was unfortunately taken ill and for Granny to come and do that alone was probably quite testing. And I think he is her rock, really, and she is his." 

Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
19/19

Princess Anne's daughter Zara plants a tender kiss on her grandfather's cheek.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.