18 of the cutest royal baby first birthday moments

Here at HELLO! we do love a celebration, especially when it's as momentous as a royal baby turning one. Take a look back at when these royal families have celebrated their tot's first birthday and released special images to mark the occasion...
Prince George's first birthday
Fans of Prince William and Kate were treated to a big surprise on 22 July 2014, when they released Prince George's official first birthday pictures - which showed the young royal walking unaided for the first time!
The photographer, John Stillwell, said at the time: "He's quick on his feet. He was walking towards me – I was kneeling down to take the picture and he was on top of me as soon as he started walking.
"He was very quick. He looked really steady on his feet."
The sweet photoshoot took place at the Sensational Butterflies exhibit in London's Natural History Museum.
With his hands outstretched and a sweet smile on his face, George couldn't have looked cuter in his navy T-shirt and striped pair of dungarees from French children's clothing label Petit Bateau.