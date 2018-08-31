18 of the cutest royal baby first birthday moments

﻿
Here at HELLO! we do love a celebration, especially when it's as momentous as a royal baby turning one. Take a look back at when these royal families have celebrated their tot's first birthday and released special images to mark the occasion... 

Prince George's first birthday

Fans of Prince William and Kate were treated to a big surprise on 22 July 2014, when they released Prince George's official first birthday pictures - which showed the young royal walking unaided for the first time!

The photographer, John Stillwell, said at the time: "He's quick on his feet. He was walking towards me – I was kneeling down to take the picture and he was on top of me as soon as he started walking. 

"He was very quick. He looked really steady on his feet."

The sweet photoshoot took place at the Sensational Butterflies exhibit in London's Natural History Museum.

With his hands outstretched and a sweet smile on his face, George couldn't have looked cuter in his navy T-shirt and striped pair of dungarees from French children's clothing label Petit Bateau.

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads to son Archie on his first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son's first birthday was actually a lockdown one. Archie turned one on 6 May 2020 and in honour of the milestone, Harry and Meghan showed their support for Save the Children's Save the Stories campaign, whose aim was to support children who had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan starred in a sweet video that showed her reading one of Archie's favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!, as the pair relaxed at home in California, while Harry filmed the adorable footage. For his lockdown birthday, Meghan also made her son a 'smash' strawberries and cream cake and the family video-called their loved ones for a virtual celebration.

Prince Louis' first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, turned one on 23 April 2019 and to mark the occasion, William and Kate shared a stunning set of official portraits. In keeping with tradition, Kate took the photos which showed Louis playing in the garden of the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Prince Charles of Luxembourg's first birthday

 Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg celebrated their son Prince Charles' first birthday on 10 May 2021.

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared some adorable photos taken by photographer Sophie Margue of the royal baby at home, playing with the ribbons on his gifts and also looking very intrigued by his delicious birthday cake.

His Royal Highness, whose full name is Prince Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume, was born at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. He is the first child of Guillaume and Stephanie and is second in the line of succession to the Luxembourgish throne.

Princess Charlotte's first birthday

To mark Princess Charlotte's big day, which falls on 2 May, Kensington Palace released a set of official new portraits. And in keeping with the Duchess of Cambridge's style, creative Kate took the photos herself.

The doting mum and talented shutterbug went behind the camera and chose to photograph her daughter in the comfort of their family home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The royal couple released four images, much to the delight of royal fans. One special snap showed the young royal in the garden, with family dog Lupo, who sadly passed away in 2020, behind her.

The other three pictures were taken in the comfort of their home. The adorable shots show Charlotte looking precious in pink and blue dresses with matching bows and Early Days 'Emma' shoes.

Princess Estelle of Sweden's first birthday

Princess Estelle showed off her first teeth as she tucked into her birthday cake under the loving gaze of mum and dad Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. The little future queen of Sweden, who made her entrance on 23 February 2012, wore the same dress that her mother wore when she turned one in 1978.

Prince Oscar of Sweden's first birthday

In March 2017, Prince Oscar turned one and parents Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel followed their family's tradition and got him a very special gift - a cake!

"Happy birthday Prince Oscar, who turns 1 today!" read the caption, alongside a photo of Oscar taken by his mother Crown Princess Victoria.

Prince Alexander of Sweden's first birthday

Prince Alexander turned one in April 2017, and to celebrate the Swedish royal palace released the most adorable set of portraits. Proud parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia shared three pictures with royal fans, but one in particular stole everyone's heart. The said photo showed Alexander opening a present, looking very smart in a button-down shirt and navy trousers.

Prince Gabriel of Sweden's first birthday

For Prince Gabriel's first birthday on 31 August 2018, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia released two adorable portraits. The one shared on the royal family's official website showed the tot sitting on his own whilst smiling at the camera. For the special photoshoot, the gorgeous blue-eyed boy wore a smart short-sleeved shirt, white shorts and Converse trainers.

The royal couple posted a second snap on their personal Instagram. "Congratulations, Gabriel. Love you! For a year, you have spread joy to us and your big brother!" they captioned the post, which showed Gabriel showing off his two bottom teeth.

Princess Leonore's first birthday

Princess Madeleine's daughter Princess Leonore celebrated her first birthday on 20 February 2015 and in honour of her baby daughter's special day, the Swedish princess shared a never-before-seen photo of the royal youngster on her official Facebook page.

"Leonore, our little sunshine turns 1 year old today!" she captioned the picture, which showed Leonore sporting a cute pink dress and sitting on a chair.

Within two hours of the picture being posted, over 45,000 of Princess Madeleine's fans had liked the sweet image, with thousands leaving comments and well wishes for the little girl.

Prince Nicolas' first birthday

Prince Nicolas, the son of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill, celebrated his first birthday in June 2016, and in honour of the occasion, his proud mother shared a public message for her baby boy, along with a new photograph. "Happy Birthday Nicolas! You are our sweetheart and we love you to the moon and back," Madeleine wrote alongside a brand new image of her son, which showed him looking up at the camera with his bright blue eyes. 

Princess Athena of Denmark's first birthday

Princess Athena, the youngest child of Denmark's Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, celebrated her first birthday on 24 January 2013. The royal snapper captured this intimate moment between mother and child, which was much more natural than a more posed shot would have been. 

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands' first birthday

Princess Catharina-Amalia, the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters, celebrated her first birthday on 7 December 2004 with her proud parents and grandmother Princess Beatrix. The little girl became heiress to the Dutch throne when her father ascended in April 2013.

Prince Henrik of Denmark's first birthday

Prince Henrik looked absolutely delighted with his first birthday cake in this sweet snap. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's son, born on 4 May 2009, is ninth-in-line to the Danish throne.  

Princess Leonor of Spain's first birthday

The first daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia marked her first birthday on 31 October 2006. Mum Letizia colour-coordinated the little girl's outfit with her own in this snap, which was one of three released in celebration.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark's first birthday

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary certainly had their hands full at the photocall to mark the first birthdays of royal twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The cute pair had his-and-hers cakes, much to the delight of their older siblings Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium's first birthday

She's now 16 years old, but in this precious snap, Princess Elisabeth blowed out the candles on her very first birthday cake with some help from mum and dad. King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde were still the crown prince and princess during the family celebration, on 1 October 2002. The Belgian Royal Family marked the happy occasion by releasing three limited edition postage stamps of the smiling toddler.

Princess Ingrid of Norway's first birthday

The first daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, celebrated her first birthday on 21st January 2005. The energetic toddler showed off her crawling skills during a special photoshoot to mark her big day.

