Prince William and Kate Middleton share beautiful pictures of Prince Louis to mark first birthday Happy Birthday Prince Louis!

Happy early birthday to Prince Louis! To mark the royal's first birthday, Kensington Palace has unveiled a new set of official portraits. And in keeping with family tradition, the Duchess of Cambridge took the adorable pictures herself. The stunning photos, which were taken earlier this month, show little Louis playing in the garden of the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The Palace also released this statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

Prince Louis celebrates his first birthday on Tuesday

In two of the photos, Louis' rosy cheeks match his red jumper, which is covered in bits of greenery as he enjoys playing in the garden. The third picture sees Louis looking precious in a blue jumper with a dog motif. With perfect lighting and a gorgeous background, these new portraits of Louis could easily have been taken by a pro, proving Kate has certainly mastered the art of photography. Royal watchers will no doubt be pleased with these snaps. The last time fans were treated to a picture of the royal baby was on the Cambridge family's Christmas card, when Louis was pictured sat smiling on his mum's lap as part of a family portrait.

WATCH: Why Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall curtsied differently to the Queen

Kensington Palace has released a new set of pictures

Louis, who was born on April 23 2018 - St George's Day - bears a clear resemblance to both his older brother, Prince George, and his father, Prince William, when they were a similar age. The youngest royal is fifth in line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip. He made his debut in Kate's arms as his proud parents showed him off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, just hours after he was born.

MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?

Loading the player...

In March, Kate revealed during a visit to a children's centre that Louis, then about 11 months old, was an active child who enjoyed "bombing around" on a walker. "He just wants to pull himself up all the time. He's got these little walkers and is bombing around on them," she told a fellow parent. Soon, Louis will no longer be the youngest grandchild on his dad's side of the family - as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to welcome their first baby.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.