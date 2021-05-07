Prince Charles of Luxembourg's first birthday photos are just the cutest Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie's son is turning one next week

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg are preparing to celebrate their son Prince Charles' first birthday on Monday.

And to mark the occasion, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg has shared some adorable photos taken by photographer Sophie Margue of the royal baby at home.

Charles, who was born on 10 May, looked so sweet in the pictures as he crawled around a living room and also stopped to sit under a table in one shot. In another, the little boy was surrounded by gifts, although he looked more interested in the decorative ribbons on his presents.

A fourth image showed the future King sitting in a garden, next to a bunch of daffodils.

His Royal Highness, whose full name is Prince Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume, was born on 10 May 2020 at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. He is the first child of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie and is second in the line of succession to the Luxembourgish throne.

Charles' first birthday is on Monday © Grand Duke Household/Sophie Margue

The official statement revealed that Charles was born at 5:13am, weighing 3.19 kg and measuring 50 cm tall.

Shortly after Charles' birth, the Grand Ducal Court released a set of photos of the latest addition to the household. In two historic portraits which show three generations, Grand Duke Henri proudly posed with his son Prince Guillaume and grandson Prince Charles.

The little boy is second-in-line to Luxembourg's throne © Grand Duke Household/Sophie Margue

The little boy was baptised at the Abbaye Saint-Maurice de Clervaux in September 2020 when he was four months old. Prince Guillaume's brother, Prince Louis, and Princess Stephanie's sister, Countess Gaëlle de Lannoy, were named godfather and godmother respectively.

Baby Prince Charles pictured in the palace gardens © Grand Duke Household/Sophie Margue

At the christening attended by members of Luxembourg's royal family, new mum Stephanie stunned in a mustard-hued dress while her baby son wore a traditional white christening gown.

