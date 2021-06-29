The Queen stepped out for the first solo outing of her four-day visit to Scotland on Tuesday.
The monarch, 95, held an audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Earlier in the day, the Queen's grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, carried out a solo engagement in Glasgow, visiting the BAE Systems shipyard to see HMS Glasgow in construction.
In Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling, Her Majesty will visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.
She is staying at her official residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh during Royal Week, also known as Holyrood Week.
See the best photos from the Queen and Prince William's solo outings in Scotland...
