Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos

The Duke of Cambridge also visited Glasgow

The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos
The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos

Danielle Stacey
The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos
Photo: © Alamy
The Queen stepped out for the first solo outing of her four-day visit to Scotland on Tuesday.

The monarch, 95, held an audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Earlier in the day, the Queen's grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, carried out a solo engagement in Glasgow, visiting the BAE Systems shipyard to see HMS Glasgow in construction.

In Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling, Her Majesty will visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.

She is staying at her official residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh during Royal Week, also known as Holyrood Week.

See the best photos from the Queen and Prince William's solo outings in Scotland...

READ: The Queen joined by Prince William as she arrives in Scotland - best photos from day one

The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos
Photo: © Alamy
Her Majesty donned a blue patterned dress for her socially distanced meeting with the First Minister. 

MORE: The Queen's symbolic choice of outfit for Scotland visit revealed

The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen also receiveed Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Alison Johnstone, during an audience at her official Scottish residence. 

The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge visited BAE Systems yard in Govan, Glasgow to meet the team building HMS Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde.

During a speech, he announced that the Duchess of Cambridge has become the sponsor of the Royal Navy frigate and will officially name her.

MORE: Prince William reveals Kate Middleton's exciting new role in Scotland

The Queen steps out for first solo royal duties in Scotland - best photos
Photo: © Alamy
After touring the ship, the Duke said: "My family's affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice.  

"Today, I'm very pleased to announce that my family's connection with Type 26 will endure for many years to come.  

"Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow. I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

