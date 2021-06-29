Prince William reveals Kate Middleton's exciting new role in Scotland It's a royal first for the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that his wife, Kate, has been given an exciting new role as he visited the BAE Systems' Shipyard in Govan on Tuesday.

During his speech, Prince William, 39, announced that the Queen has approved the appointment of the Duchess of Cambridge as Sponsor of HMS Glasgow, which is the first of the City Class Type 26 Global Combat Ships to be built for the Royal Navy.

WATCH: Prince William tries Irn-Bru during Scotland visit with the Queen

After touring the ship, the Duke said: "My family's affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice.

"Today, I'm very pleased to announce that my family's connection with Type 26 will endure for many years to come.

"Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow. I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming

ceremony in due course."

Prince William toured HMS Glasgow during his solo visit

HMS GLASGOW marks the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge will be the Sponsor of a naval vessel.

A ship's Sponsor is a long-standing tradition in the Royal Navy and other recent Sponsors of Royal Navy ships include the Queen for HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Duchess of Cornwall for HMS PRINCE OF WALES. The Sponsor is chosen to have a strong and enduring personal connection to the vessel and her crew, often supporting milestones, events and deployments involving the ship.

On Monday, William joined his grandmother, the Queen, on her first day of engagements in Scotland to mark Royal Week. The monarch and her grandson visited the Iru-Bru factory in Cumbernauld and then attended the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

