The Queen stuns in bright florals for new Scotland appearance

The Queen looked lovely in florals during an audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday. Dressed to the nines in a bright blue dress, Her Majesty greeted the Scottish leader with a beaming smile as she marked the first solo outing during her four-day visit to Scotland.

The 95-year-old monarch surprised royal fans in the eye-catching attire featuring an intricate floral print, and teamed her bold shift dress with her trusty black heels.

She accessorised with her favourite three-strand pearl necklace and matching earrings, adding a further pop of colour thanks to her pink lipstick.

The Queen also received Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Alison Johnstone, during the audience, and appeared to be in wonderful spirits.

During the royal tour, Her Majesty will travel to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling in order to visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.

She is staying at her official residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh during Royal Week, also known as Holyrood Week. It marks her first trip since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

On Monday, the Queen stepped out for her very first engagement in Scotland, looking beautiful in blue. The choice of colour was seemingly a nod to the national flag.

Her Majesty was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge as they arrived at AG Barr's factory, where the iconic Scottish Irn-Bru drink is manufactured.

