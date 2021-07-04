﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos

The Duke of Edinburgh would be so proud!

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
You're reading

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos

1/8
Next

17 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
Diane Shipley
Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

Lady Louise Windsor followed in the footsteps of her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Sunday.

The young royal will no doubt have made her family proud as she took part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

SEE: 17 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The 17-year-old is a keen carriage rider like her grandfather, and she drove Prince Philip's carriage again as she participated in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society.

Wearing a smart green outfit with matching hat, Louise wore her hair swept up off her face and beamed as she drove around the grounds.

Scroll down to see the best photos from the event…

Loading the player...
2/8

WATCH: Sophie Wessex reveals why Lady Louise had to stop carriage driving

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

The young royal shared her love of carriage driving with her grandfather, Prince Philip

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Louise will doubtless have been keen to get back to Windsor Horse Show, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. 

MORE: Why Prince Edward and Sophie's children won't take on official royal roles

READ: Sophie Wessex talks daughter Lady Louise's privacy and why the teenager isn't on social media

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PICTURES...

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

The 17-year-old looked confident as she took the reins during the horse show on Sunday.

The previous day, she and her parents, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a family day out when they were spectators at the event. 

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Lady Louise was joined at the event by her mum, the Countess of Wessex, who is also a keen carriage driver herself. 

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Lady Louise was the picture of elegance in a green jacket and matching hat with a stunning feather detail as she took part in the event on Sunday. 

Lady Louise Windsor drives Prince Philip's carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

The Duke of Edinburgh bequeathed his most recent carriage to his youngest granddaughter in his will, and she has been pictured driving it since his sad death in April. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.