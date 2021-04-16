Prince Edward and Sophie joined by Lady Louise Windsor to view floral tributes for Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday

The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, were visibly moved as they viewed floral tributes for the late Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, which have been laid outside St George's Chapel ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

Prince Edward, 55, Sophie, 56, and Sophie, 17, were all dressed in black attire as they read touching messages from members of the public.

While looking over handwritten letters from children, Sophie could be heard saying "how sweet" before speaking to her husband Edward about the amount of bouquets that have been gathered.

A drawing of a flower with a note from Sophia, aged five, read: "You will be greatly missed."

READ: Prince Philip's funeral: everything you need to know about the service, guest list and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider - what we know about Prince Philip's funeral

It comes after the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall viewed the thousands of floral tributes at Marlborough House in central London on Thursday.

The bouquets and cards had been moved from Buckingham Palace and the Royal Parks to the private gardens of the Grade I-listed mansion.

The Royal Parks will continue to move the flowers during this period of national mourning. Marlborough House Gardens was chosen so as not to encourage crowds from gathering outside the royal palaces due to COVID-19.

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall visits the Queen hours after viewing floral tributes for Prince Philip

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor spotted carriage driving in Windsor as she continues Prince Philip's beloved sport

The Wessexes read touching messages from members of the public

Members of the public had been asked not to leave floral tributes at the Queen's London home or Windsor Castle, where Philip peacefully passed away aged 99, to prevent crowds from forming amid the pandemic.

But that didn't stop mourners from laying hundreds of bouquets outside the royal residences to pay their respects. Railings were erected outside Buckingham Palace, again for crowd control, and flowers were propped up against them. Others left floral tributes in Windsor.

Last Saturday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were pictured driving to Windsor Castle to comfort the Queen following the news of the Duke's passing on 9 April.

A tearful Sophie briefly spoke to reporters, saying: "The Queen has been amazing."

The Wessexes, along with their daughter Louise, also attended a church service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor last Sunday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.