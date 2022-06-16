Why Prince Edward and Sophie's children won't take on official royal roles The couple are parents to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Despite their frequent appearances at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James,Viscount Severn are unlikely to take on regular royal duties in the future, according to the Countess of Wessex.

MORE: The Queen appears full of emotion as she watches poignant family tribute

In a 2020 interview with Christine Lamb for The Sunday Times, Sophie explained: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's unexpected Zara outfit that everyone missed

SEE: Lady Louise Windsor's special gift from mum the Countess of Wessex had a secret meaning

Lady Louise, who turned 18 in November last year, has yet to reveal whether she has chosen to obtain her royal title but Sophie confessed in the interview she has high hopes for her firstborn attending university, adding: "I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever, so I think probably, whereas James I don't know."

The Wessexes appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Sophie and Edward have kept their children out of the public eye, with Louise and James only appearing at a handful of royal events per year. "They go to a regular school [they both attend top independent schools]. They go to friends for sleepovers and parties," she said.

"At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends. I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother."

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the Wessex children's royal status, the public saw the brother-sister duo take front and centre stage at the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

The Wessexes were out in force at St. Paul's

Louise and James were seen attending the Trooping the Colour parade on the opening day of the Jubilee. They also attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Lady Louise was the picture of elegance at the occasion and donned a £195 silk cream gown by Ghost for the occasion, completing her outfit with a chunky pale pink headband, a metallic cylinder clutch bag and layered necklaces.

The Wessexes also appeared at the epic Party at the Palace concert on the Saturday evening of the celebrations and on the final day of the Jubilee for the magnificent Pageant parade.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.