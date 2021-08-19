20 times royal children were caught being naughty in public

You can be a member of the royal family, you could even be the future King one day, but no matter what, little children will always be prone to tantrums, cheekiness and moments of naughtiness, and these little Princes and Princesses are no exception!
From sticking their tongues out during royal engagements, bursting into tears at a formal event or just playing up to the annoyance of their disapproving mum and dad, click through our gallery to see the naughtiest moments from these royal rascals...
Prince George
Can you believe George is now eight years old? Prince William and Kate's firstborn has grown up to be more shy in front of the cameras, compared to his little sister Princess Charlotte who loves to wave to crowds, but when he was a tiny tot, George had no qualms in showing his feelings.
During the royal tour of Australia in 2014, an eight-month-old George was pictured bawling his eyes out as the family departed Canberra airport. While the then prime minister Tony Abbott shook hands with Kate, the Duchess tried to soothe her crying baby. Poor grumpy George!
MORE: Royal children and their beloved nannies