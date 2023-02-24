Prince William and Princess Kate's different parenting decisions for George, Charlotte and Louis The Prince and Prince of Wales reside in Windsor with their children

Like any parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales have had to make some big decisions for their children, including where they will grow up, their education and how often they will appear in public.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, were last seen on Christmas Day last year when they joined their parents and the rest of the royal family for the annual church service. See their sweetest moments from that day in the clip below…

HELLO! takes a closer look at the way William and Kate are bringing their children up and the choices they've made for some of their biggest milestones.

Education

William and Kate's school choices for their children have varied and it's mainly down to where the couple have been living each time.

George's formal education began in 2016 at Westacre Montessori School Nursery, near to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

By the time Charlotte started nursery in 2018, William and Kate had relocated to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London, and so the Princess was enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School.

George, Charlotte and Louis started at Lambrook last September

George continued the next stage of his education at Thomas's school in Battersea in 2017, with Charlotte joining him in 2019.

Louis followed in his sister's footsteps and began attending Willcocks Nursery in 2021, but when he was ready to move up to the reception class, William and Kate moved their young family to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

All three children started at their new school, Lambrook, in Ascot, in September 2022.

Royal tours

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte undertook their first overseas tours at eight months and sixteen months respectively, but Prince Louis, who turns five in April, is still to make his debut on a royal visit.

Travel was restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, and William and Kate's most recent royal tours have taken place during term time for all three children.

Charlotte's first royal tour in Canada in 2016

Royal tours are full-on, usually with many engagements each day, and no doubt it's something the couple are conscious of, if they decide to bring George, Charlotte and Louis along.

Official photographs

The first official photographs of Prince George were shared by Kensington Palace four weeks after his birth in July 2013, and were taken by Kate's father, Michael Middleton.

But by the time Charlotte arrived in 2015, Kate made a very significant and personal change to how portraits of her children would be taken.

Kate takes the official photographs of her children

Instead of hiring a photographer or asking another family member to take the pictures, the Princess herself got behind the camera and captured some sweet shots of George and his baby sister Charlotte.

Since then, Kate has taken all of the official portraits of her children to mark their birthdays or milestones such as their first day at school.

Royal events

While it's likely that all three of the Wales children will carry out royal duties in future, William and Kate have always guarded their children's privacy, and have carefully chosen the official events that they will attend.

George made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour just before his second birthday, while Charlotte was 13 months old for her first appearance. Meanwhile, Louis stole the show for his debut in 2019 when he was around the same age as his big sister.

George, Charlotte and Louis ride in a carriage at Trooping the Colour

The royal children's appearance on the balcony is very fleeting, but in 2022, William and Kate made a big decision for their family, allowing George, just before his ninth birthday, along with Charlotte and Louis, to ride in one of the carriages during the parade for the very first time.

Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee pageant

And while Louis delighted royal watchers with his cheeky antics at the Platinum Jubilee pageant, he was absent from the concert at Buckingham Palace, probably because it was held much later in the evening.

George and Charlotte attended the Queen's state funeral

Being a little older than their younger brother, George and Charlotte's official appearances have increased in recent years, and they both attended their late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral last September.

With Louis being just four years old, it's likely that William and Kate are pacing their youngest child so that he's prepared for a public role in future.

