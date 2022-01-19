﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties for joint outing with Prince William in London - best photos

The Cambridges visited the Foundling Museum

1/8
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties for joint outing with Prince William in London - best photos

Photo: © Getty Images
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her first public engagement of 2022 with her husband, Prince William, as they visited the Foundling Museum in London on Wednesday.

It comes after the Cambridges spent Christmas with the Middletons in Norfolk and celebrated Kate's 40th birthday earlier this month.

Prince William and Kate met representatives from the care sector, including those with direct experience of living in care.

The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK's first children’s charity which was founded in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers couldn't keep or care for them. The Museum delivers training, mentorship programmes and creative projects, led and developed by contemporary artists, writers and musicians, to continue to use creative action to transform and improve the lives of care-experienced young people.  

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William step out for first joint outing of 2022

Photo: © Getty Images
Photo: © Getty Images
The Cambridges firstly joined a roundtable discussion with experts and stakeholders from across the sector to speak about the wider landscape of care in the UK, the challenges that young people leaving care can face, including employment, housing, mental health and addiction, and the work that is being carried out to tackle these issues. 

3/8
Photo: © Alamy
The Duke and Duchess then spent time with individuals who have experience of the care system, including author and poet Lemn Sissay, former track and field athlete Kriss Akabusi, and writer Allan Jenkins.

4/8
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate, who is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood experiences, became patron of the Foundling Museum in 2019.

5/8
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess wrapped up against the January chill in a familiar petrol blue coat over a navy roll neck and trousers combo. 

6/8
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate sported a new pair of statement earrings from the high street for her first royal outing of 2022. The already sold-out Mini hammered doorknocker hoop earrings from Accessorize were reduced to £2.10 from £7 in the sale. 

7/8
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess placed her hand affectionately on her husband's arm as they left the museum. 

