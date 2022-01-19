We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were back on royal duty, where they visited the Foundling Museum, Brunswick Square, London. Looking in great spirits as they arrived, the pair were at the establishment to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care.

Kate, who turned 40 earlier this month, looked incredible in her new outfit, which consisted of an dark ensemble; navy trousers, a navy roll-neck jumper and heels, and she finished with a dazzling teal coat she's worn before. She also sported some lovely gold earrings, which cost just £2.10 from Accessorize!

The stunning mother-of-three also looked to have had a hair makeover! At Christmas, when we last saw the royal, her mane was longer, and lighter. At the museum, it looked darker, richer, and a little shorter. We also noticed the royal was sporting dark eyeliner, too, which highlighted her pretty eyes. Just gorgeous. William looked as sharp as ever in his suit jacket.

Kate looked amazing in her teal coat

The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity which was founded in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers couldn’t keep or care for them.

The Museum delivers training, mentorship programmes and creative projects, led and developed by contemporary artists, writers and musicians, to continue to use creative action to transform and improve the lives of care-experienced young people.

Kate sported darker hair, and a flick of eyeliner

During their visit, Kate and William joined a roundtable discussion.

It brought together experts and stakeholders from across the sector to speak about the wider landscape of care in the UK, the challenges that young people leaving care can face, including employment, housing, mental health and addiction, and the work that is being carried out to tackle these issues.

Duchess Kate, who became Patron of the Foundling Museum in 2019, has seen first-hand how some of today’s hardest social challenges have their roots in the earliest years of a person’s life.

