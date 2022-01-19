We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first joint outing of 2022, visiting the Foundling Museum in London, of which Kate is patron.

The Duchess looked elegant in a petrol blue coat with a navy roll neck and trouser combo, but she was also sporting a brand new pair of earrings.

Earlier this month, Kate celebrated her 40th birthday and most likely spent the day with her husband and their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate step out for first royal outing of 2022

The Duchess is no stranger to a high street bargain and her newest accessory is a steal at £2.10 down from £7 in the Accessorize sale, which has since sold out.

While no doubt Kate was treated to some spectacular gifts on her milestone birthday, we wonder if the earrings were a little present from Prince William and their children or even a Christmas stocking filler?

The Duchess has been gifted many special presents over the years, including diamond and sapphire earrings from William at around the time of their wedding and a gold charm bracelet from her step mother-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess debuted new £2 earrings from Accessorize

The Cambridges visited the Foundling Museum to learn more about the care sector and the challenges those leaving it face. The couple joined a roundtable discussion before meeting former athlete Kriss Akabusi, poet Lemn Sissay and writer Allan Jenkins about their experiences of growing up in care.

William and Kate then joined an ice-breaker art session with a group of women who had previously been in care.

The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK's first children's charity which opened in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers could not keep or care for them.

The museum delivers training, mentorship programmes and creative projects, led and developed by contemporary artists, writers and musicians, to help improve the lives of young people with experience of the care system.

Its Tracing Our Tales initiative gives young adults from London who have been in care life skills and paid employment to devise and deliver family workshops at the museum.

