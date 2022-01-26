﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Shout

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
The Duchess of Cambridge visited mental health text line Shout on Wednesday, to mark the service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.

During her public engagement, Kate met clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers to thank them for their invaluable efforts to ensure that mental health support is available across the UK at any time of day or night.

Anyone can text SHOUT to 85258 for free, confidential, 24/7 mental health support. For more information visit: www.giveusashout.org/.

2/8

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge thanks volunteers at mental health text service

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
The royal mum-of-three also viewed a live demonstration of the platform before joining volunteers to hear about their experiences and how they have gained new skills.

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
Use of the platform has jumped by 140 per cent since the start of the pandemic, and Kate was told of the need for more volunteers to meet the growing demand.

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
The Duchess met those carrying out fundraising efforts for Shout, including 13-year-old Scout, Leo Street, who raised over £8,000 by sleeping outside for the entirety of 2021. 

Kate joked: "There really isn't a big enough Scout badge for that. What you achieved is really inspiring."

"You must have had some impressive kit to keep warm," she said.

Leo, from Swanley, slept under a heavy-duty tarpaulin to shield from the extremities of the weather.

He told the Duchess his next fundraising adventure will be to cycle to Scotland during half term.

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
Shout is the UK's only 24/7 text messaging support service, offering free and confidential help for anyone who is struggling to cope.

Since its launch in May 2019, Shout has taken over 1,000,000 conversations with people who are anxious, stressed, depressed, suicidal or overwhelmed and who need immediate support.

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
The service was researched and developed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign and was set up in May 2019 with an initial £2m grant from The Royal Foundation. 

Kate Middleton thanks volunteers from mental health text service  - all the photos
The Duchess debuted a new army green leopard print shirt dress, £159, by Derek Lam 10 Crosby at The Outnet, teaming the frock with black heeled boots and a waist-cinching belt. 

