The ASOS Black Friday sale has landed and it's seriously good

If you're looking for a one-stop shop online, you'd be hard pressed to find a retailer with more choice than ASOS. I'd go as far to say 80% of my mail arrives in those black and white bags, as I'm sure anyone who has lived with me can attest to.

It likely needs no introduction, but if you're yet to succumb to its impressive collection of high street labels (purchase their Premiere membership with free next day delivery and it's all over), you'll find the likes of & Other Stories, Whistles, Mango, AllSaints, Nike and New Look, as well as its own brands, think ASOS DESIGN and Topshop.

With the introduction of ASOS Face + Body, it's even where I stock up on my favourite moisturiser (Clinique Moisture Surge) or bits of makeup (Charlotte Tilbury), and I almost always wait until there's a sale on. Which is all the time, FYI.

Black Friday falls on 24 November so the sales are better than ever this week, with new deals and discounts going live every day. This Wednesday, there's up to 80% off everything when you're shopping on the app. Check back tomorrow for updates on the new sales as they happen.

How I chose the best ASOS deals