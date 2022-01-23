Prince William and Prince George make unexpected sporting appearance This is so sweet!

Prince William displayed his pride in his eldest son, Prince George, at the weekend, after the young royal played on his school football team.

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted cheering on his son at the sporting event, and in a photo shared to social media, he could be seen standing smiling with the opposing team, showing there were no hard feelings!

Another photo showed the young prince in a blue-and-white striped kit and yellow football boots concentrating intently on the game.

Prince George is a keen football fan and was noticeably upset when England lost in last year’s rescheduled 2020 European Championships final.

When he attended his first Aston Villa game with his father and sister back in October 2019 he melted hearts with his enthusiastic reaction to the team's win.

He also wore an England shirt for birthday pictures taken for his seventh birthday by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George and his parents are all keen football fans

William is president of the Football Association and a long-time Aston Villa supporter himself, while his wife shares a keen interest in football and other sports.

Like his sister, Princess Charlotte, Prince George attends Thomas's Battersea School in London where he is now in year 4.

Football isn’t the only skill that he is perfecting during his time at the school, however, as their website reveals that pupils receive language lessons in French and/or Spanish.

The Prince and his sister attend Thomas's Battersea School

The youngster will already have a head start in at least one of those languages, however, as the Duchess of Cambridge revealed during an engagement at a farm in Gloucestershire in 2017 that she was trying to teach Charlotte Spanish and said that George can count up to ten in Spanish already.

George, Charlotte, six, and their younger brother, Prince Louis, three, also have a Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has no doubt helped the children with their language skills.

