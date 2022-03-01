The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate St David's Day in Wales - best photos

Later, they will visit Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre that helps to support over 600 local young people.
William and Kate will meet some of the 11 to 25 year olds helped by the charity to hear about their experiences and will have a go at making Welsh cakes.
Blaenavon, situated on the edge of the South Wales valleys, has suffered economic hardship over the past 30 years since the decline of the mining industry and the Hwb aims to help the next generation fulfil their potential by providing space for classes and leisure activities and supporting vulnerable and care-experienced young people.
They will also learn how young people are celebrating the area's historic significance in driving the Industrial Revolution through iron and coal production.