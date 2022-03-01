﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate St David's Day in Wales - best photos

William and Kate visited Abergavenny and Blaenavon

Photo: © Alamy
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are marking St David's Day in South Wales where they'll make Welsh Cakes and plant a tree for the Queen's Jubilee.

William and Kate, who will one day become Prince and Princess of Wales, began their visit at a goat farm in Llanvetherine, near Abergavenny.

The royal couple toured Pant Farm, where Gary and Jess Yeomans produce goat milk that has supplied a local cheesemaker for the past two decades.

Photo: © Alamy
They are following in the footsteps of the Prince of Wales, who joined Gary and Jess for tea and Welsh Cakes at the farm in 2002.

The Duke and Duchess are in South Wales to hear about the importance of farming to the local economy and the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Photo: © Alamy
Following their visit to the farm, William and Kate tweeted: "Seeing first-hand the benefits that local businesses receive through their communities at this lovely family-run farm, promoting local produce and sustainable practices.

"Learning about the importance of the agricultural industry to people in rural communities here in Wales this #StDavidsDay.

"Working with local businesses, promoting local produce and sustainable practices you can really see how farms like this are the lifeblood of the community."

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess was dressed casually for her visit to the farm, wearing her trusty Seeland jacket with black jeans and brown Blundstone ankle boots. 

Kate accessorised with a red scarf in a nod to the Welsh flag and both she and the Duke sported daffodil pins - the national emblem. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple's next stop was to Abergavenny Market to see how important local suppliers are to the local community and to celebrate St David's Day.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crowds greeted the Cambridges as they left the market, with the couple stopping to chat to some children, who presented Kate with a bouquet of daffodils. 

Photo: © Getty Images
A tender moment captured between the Duke and Duchess. 

Photo: © Getty Images
After their visit to Abergavenny Market, William and Kate shared on social media: "It's great to see the benefits first-hand that local businesses receive through their communities here in Wales this #StDavidsDay.

"Here at Abergavenny Market, produce comes from all across the local area - including the lovely family-run Pant Farm which we visited earlier today.

"The importance of community for local business is so vital as we met and heard from third, fourth and even fifth generations of family businesses welcoming customers."

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess later swapped her outerwear for a repeat green SportMax coat and a matching high-neck knit. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Later, they will visit Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre that helps to support over 600 local young people.

William and Kate will meet some of the 11 to 25 year olds helped by the charity to hear about their experiences and will have a go at making Welsh cakes.

Blaenavon, situated on the edge of the South Wales valleys, has suffered economic hardship over the past 30 years since the decline of the mining industry and the Hwb aims to help the next generation fulfil their potential by providing space for classes and leisure activities and supporting vulnerable and care-experienced young people.

They will also learn how young people are celebrating the area's historic significance in driving the Industrial Revolution through iron and coal production.

