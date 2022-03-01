The Queen enjoys family time with Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and her greatgrandchildren – details The reunion took place in Windsor

The Queen enjoyed a family reunion on Sunday, over a week after testing positive for coronavirus.

MORE: The Queen's home looks magical in surprising new photos

The monarch, 95, headed to Frogmore on her Windsor Estate and gathered with Princess Beatrice and her daughter Sienna, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Louis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Jubilee Through The Years

According to Daily Mail's Rebecca English, who first reported the reunion, it was the first time the Queen had met up with family members since her diagnosis was revealed.

READ: How you can party at the Queen's London home this summer

STORY: Is this why the Queen avoids staying at Buckingham Palace?

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their one-year-old son August were not at home, having recently travelled to America to spend time with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, two, and eight-month-old Lilibet Diana.

The Queen met up with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren in Windsor

Since her diagnosis, the Queen has cancelled several engagements, the last one being a reception that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

In a statement last week, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday 2nd March should be postponed."

HELLO! understands that the postponement is not linked to her continuing recovery from coronavirus, but is instead in light of the conflict in Ukraine.

If the reception had gone ahead, then Her Majesty would have been meeting with hundreds of members from the Diplomatic Corps.

The reunion came just a day after William and Kate took George to watch the rugby

Earlier in the week, Her Majesty had to postpone virtual meetings but carried on with light duties.

A spokesman said on Thursday: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date. Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."

Light duties are thought to include going through her red boxes and signing off official papers.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.