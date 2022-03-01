President Zelenskyy 'grateful' to Prince William and Kate for standing by Ukraine "Good will triumph," he tweeted

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has personally thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their message of support amid Russia's invasion.

He told his 4.1m Twitter followers on Tuesday: "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph."

It comes after Prince William and Kate shared a personal tweet in support of Ukraine on Saturday, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

The royal couple met President Zelenskyy and his wife Olena during an audience at Buckingham Palace in October 2020.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

It read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

Meanwhile, the Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception, which had been due to take place at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the monarch, 95, had accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice to delay the event.

It is understood the postponement is because of the situation in Ukraine and is unrelated to the Queen's health.

Her Majesty tested positive for COVID-19 on 20 February and had been isolating at her Berkshire abode.

According to The Daily Mail, the Queen enjoyed a family reunion with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Sunday, following her isolation period. She reportedly saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, along with Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter, Sienna.

