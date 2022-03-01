Kate Middleton rocks skinny jeans and Chelsea boots for day on the farm - and looks gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning on Tuesday as she stepped out in skinny jeans and Chelsea boots with the Duke of Cambridge in Abergavenny to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry.

SEE: Kate Middleton wows in glamorous coat - and did you spot her £5 earrings?

Kate, 40, brought a glamorous edge to her casual daywear, pairing slick black jeans with a smart brown jacket. The Duchess layered for the early spring chill with a vibrant red scarf, rocking chunky brown boots for the occasion. William, 39, looked equally smart in a coordinating outfit, also opting to pair brown boots with black jeans and a brown hooded jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton twins with Prince William on St David's Day in Wales

Styling her glossy brunette tresses in voluminous loose curls, Kate looked radiant as she donned a subtle eyeliner, rosy blush and subtle pink lip to highlight her pretty features.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge twinned in tonal outerwear

Elevating her look with delicate accessories, the Duchess wore simple gold hoop earrings and a daffodil brooch to mark St David's Day.

MORE: Everything Kate Middleton has said about fourth baby after 'broody' confession in Copenhagen

READ: Get Kate Middleton's glow! Royal nutritionist reveals what to eat for radiant skin

It's not often we get to see Kate styling casual daywear, but doesn't she know how to rock it? If you're looking to emulate the Duchess' effortless off-duty wardrobe, we've found the ultimate dupes so you can channel her edgy fashion sense.

GET THE LOOK

Barbour Amedla Waxed Jacket, £175, John Lewis

GREENE Belted Utility Jacket, £159, Ted Baker

#1609 Antique Brown, £170, Blundstone

Brora Cashmere Scarf, £125, John Lewis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Wales to learn about the importance of the agricultural industry to rural populations and how community organisations are providing support to young people, while also celebrating the history of the region.

The royal couple visited Pant Farm near Abergavenny, to hear about the challenges and opportunities faced by the sector and how the farm works with local industries and services.

MORE: Prince George's surprise appearance at Six Nations delights royal fans - but they all notice the same thing

The Duke and Duchess will also meet with representatives of the wider farming sector, both in Wales and across the UK, as well as those secondarily employed by the industry to gain a better understanding of how the agricultural sector underpins so much of the local economy.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.