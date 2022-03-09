Prince William and Kate pay emotional visit to Ukrainian Cultural Centre - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid an emotional visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday amid the ongoing war crisis. William and Kate met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers and heard first-hand about how the social club is supporting the most vulnerable.
The royals also heard about the challenges the centre faces to get donations to where it is most needed.
This wasn't the first time the Cambridges have shown their support for Ukraine. Shortly after Russia's invasion, the royals posted a personal tweet, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."
