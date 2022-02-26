Prince William and Kate Middleton break silence on Ukraine invasion The Cambridges sent a personal tweet

Prince William and Kate Middleton came out in support of Ukraine by posting a personal tweet on their official account on Saturday.

The message read: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

The sign off being W & C shows it's a personal tweet from the royal couple which is not always the case on the @KensingtonRoyal page.

In under an hour, the post had been 'liked' over 20,000 times and had thousands of retweets.

The royal couple met the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife in 2020

This comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The message, which was shared on Thursday night, read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

it comes days after Boris Johnson addressed the nation to also condemn the Russian president.

The Sussexes have also condemned Russia's actions

Many celebrities have also taken to social media to express their shock, sadness and dismay at the events that are unfolding in Europe.

Holly Willoughby admitted she was lost for words when her children quizzed her about the Ukraine crisis

"How do I explain this to my children… I was asked questions last night I didn't have the answers for… [broken heart emoji]," the mum-of-three remarked.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to sympathise with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Horrific." One fan said: "My grandson is nearly 12 and it is making him ill with worry. 2 years of unsettling times with Covid and now this. Feel so sorry for our youngsters and especially those in Ukraine."

