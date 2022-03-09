Kate Middleton sends secret message in unexpected colour and flares

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

No other person quite matches the sartorial cachet of Kate Middleton. The royal stepped out for an emotional outing to The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday, looking lovely in a bright electric blue jumper and navy flared trousers. Despite the heartbreaking purpose behind the visit, Kate managed to look as composed and collected as ever.

The fashionable royal wore the cropped Alexander McQueen long sleeve cashmere top layered over the wool trousers while learning about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Matching the tone of her knit to the blue of the Ukrainian flag, Kate sent out a colour-coded message to onlookers, in a public display of solidarity with Ukraine.

The Duchess, 40, wore her cascading brunette tresses down in her signature bouncy blow-dry. She opted for natural beauty glow consisting of defined dark brow and subtle touch of rosy blush. The mother-of-three smiled alongside husband Prince William as she greeted the Ukrainian community and volunteers.

Prince William looked equally as smart, twinning with his wife in navy. The royal wore a navy suit, navy cashmere jumper and pale blue shirt, sporting a badge displaying the Ukrainian flag in another act of support for the war-torn country.

Kate showed her support for Ukraine with her fashion choices

Prince William and Kate spoke with Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee to learn more about the ongoing Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and how best the UK public can continue to support Ukraine.

Kate looked lovely in shocking blue

Do you love Kate's head-to-toe blue look? Kate's sumptuous McQueen jumper is still in stock via Net-A-Porter and will make for a beloved seasonless wardrobe staple. Crafted from luxurious cashmere and cut in a flattering cropped silhouette, this is a piece to treasure forever.

Cashmere Sweater, £520, Alexander McQueen

If you adore the royal's look but McQueen isn't on the cards, do not worry as French Connection is stocking an incredible lookalike for just £55. Wear yours with some relaxed jeans and white sneakers for a casual daywear aesthetic.

Blue Ribbed Jumper, £55, French Connection

Earlier this week, Kate delighted royal fans in a pair of black skinny jeans during an outing in Wales for St David's Day. She looked incredible in the trousers from Frame that featured a high-rise waist and brand signature single gold rivet.

Kate paired the item with a smart brown jacket, a cherry red scarf and chunky practical brown boots for a casual daywear look. Prince William accompanied his wife during the trip, looking equally smart in a coordinating outfit, also opting to pair brown boots with black jeans and a brown hooded jacket.

