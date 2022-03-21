12 stylish dog accessories for your fashionable pup

Tania Leslau
Stylish dog accessories like leads, collars and coats are the perfect way to spoil your pup. From Prada dog collars to Moschino dog outfits, and an Etsy Chewy Vuitton Toy there are plenty of stylish options to choose from.
We all love a designer deal. From Prada to Moschino, there are an array of brands that boast accessories that are simply to die for. But did you know there are also plenty of stylish dog accessories out there to make your precious pup look undeniably chic?
Whether you're after a suave city look for your pampered pooch or perhaps a dash of country flair, we've got you covered. We've rounded up a list of stylish dog accessories from both high fashion and affordable brands for you to browse. Keep scrolling to discover more…
Stylish Dog Leads
Valentino
Cut in a sweet baby pink hue, this Valentino lead will help you and your dog stand out from the crowd during park walks and daily strolls out. Crafted from calf leather this lead is easily wipeable for particularly messy pups and certainly packs a punch with its gold rockstud details.
Rockstud Lead, £290, Valentino
ME+EM
Does it get any more chic than this puppytooth dog lead from ME+EM? Featuring 100% Italian leather with mini houndstooth tailoring and gold adjustable buckle, this piece will elevate your pup's pizzaz to another level.
Puppy Tooth Dog Collar. £60, ME+EM
Fendi
Unleash your dog's inner fashionista with this timeless monochrome lead from Fendi. Fusing Fendi's signature monogram with durable matte leather, this lead is fitted with aged brass-effect hardware to create the ultimate elegant dog leash.
Monogram Lead, £275, Fendi
Chic Dog Collars
Penelope Chilvers
Treat your precious pup to a gorgeous Penelope Chilvers lead in emerald green and chocolate brown. This unique leather trocollage item is handcrafted in Spain by a skilled artisan, ensuring that your dog will have the finest collar in town.
Artisan Dog Collar, £45, Penelope Chilvers
Prada
If you really want to push the boat out, then Prada's nylon collar could be for you. Boasting Prada's iconic triangular logo, sleek (and wipeable) black nylon and padded touch, this collar is the epitome of luxury for your furry friend. Browse Prada's incredible pet range for more pet friendly accessories.
Prada Dog Collar, £270, Prada
Versace
Versace is known for its decadent, glitzy appeal – and its dog products are no different. This refined collar is made from black claf leather and features eye-catching gold studs, adding a touch of opulence to your pup's look.
Medusa Stud Collar, £260, Versace
Adorable Dog Outfits
Prada
Amp up the glamour with Prada's must-see dog puffer coat. Featuring a detachable drawstring hoodie for rainy days, leg holes and Prada's signature silver hardware, this coat will ensure your pet is kept warm and is the most sophisticated pup around.
Padded Dog Coat, £400, Prada
Moschino
One for the girly girls, this Moschino dog hoodie in hot pink is a true showstopper. Fancy something a bit more street for your furry friend? This cotton blend pièce de resistance will unveil your pup's princess status for all to see and admire.
Pink Dog Hoodie, £95, Moschino
Versace
If you want to jazz things up, then Versace's dog T-shirt is for you. This baroque number is complete with the luxury label's iconic black and gold colour scheme. This item is also available in a smaller size, so petite pups can also look fabulous.
Crete de Fleur Dog T-shirt, £290, Versace
Luxe Dog Toys
Etsy
The handbag everyone wants is now the accessory every dog needs. This plush toy ensures that luxury labels like Louis Vuitton are even in reach for our canine friends. The plush, logo peppered exterior encases a squeaker to keep your dog occupied. When it comes to doggy must-haves, this is at the top of our list.
Chewy Vuitton Toy, £12, Etsy
Dogsy
It's official, now your dog can have their own Burberry handbag equivalent. This adorable 'Furberry' dog toy in quintessentially British tartan check is perfect for your distinguished pooch. Designer fashion fiends we have your back!
Furberry Toy, £9.95, Dogsy
Skinny Dip
Planning a girls evening in? Now everyone can have bubbles to hand, thanks to Skinny Dip's Pawsecco Plushy Dog Toy. The boujiest dog toy on the market, this dog-friendly tipple is a fun pet play item and never fails to our a smile on our faces.
Pawsecco Toy, £7, Skinny Dip
