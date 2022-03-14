10 best dog mom gifts she'll love this Mother's Day: From pet portraits to puppy chocolates

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you have fur babies in the family? Then Mother’s Day gifting is easy – there’s no prouder mum than a Dog Mom – and I’m talking from experience here!

We’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts for families with pooches – great to gift on behalf of the kids – whether they be the two-legged or four-legged variety!

What’s My Dog Thinking? By Hannah Molloy, £10.25, Amazon

This great read, by leading dog behaviour expert Hannah Molloy, from Channel 4’s Puppy School, helps you discover the true meaning of dog behaviour to form the deepest bond with your canine pal. Drawing on the latest research in dog psychology, this book reveals the secret meanings behind more than 80 dog behaviours and it’s packed with tips and advice. A gift that any dog mom will cherish!

A dozen dapper dogs chocolates, £8.50, Hotel Chocolat

If there’s a more perfect box of Mother’s Day chocolates for a dog mom, we’d love to see it! Made from 40% milk chocolate with creamy white and rich dark choc detailing, they’re almost too adorable to eat – almost!

Dog lover’s gift bag, £30, Marks & Spencer

This lovely gift bag has treats for both mum and her faithful friend. There’s gin and tonic for her and delicious biscuits and toys for the pup, all packed in a fun tote. And you can add a personal message.

Personalised pet storage basket, £28, NotOnTheHighStreet

This cute basket keeps all your pup’s things neat and tidy – it can be personalised with their name and whatever else you desire. Cute puppy not included, sadly.

William Morris at home dog walk kit, £30, John Lewis

This is the ultimate self-care kit for mum and pup – six luxury essentials printed with iconic William Morris prints. For mum – a microwaveable hand warmer willed with lavender fro chilly walks and a rich Lavender & Patchouli hand cream.

For the doggo – a must-have bag holder with clip and a cloth for wiping muddy paws. And to share – a soothing canine companion calming mist and a fragrance free balm to pamper paws and noses.

I want to be a stay-at-home dog mum notebook, was £12 now £9, In The Style

The words on the cover of this cute notebook say it all. Any dog mum would love to open this on Mother’s Day!

Dog walking socks gift set, £31.95, Happy Socks

These comfy socks are great for keeping toes cozy on dog walks, or even just chilling at home with your four-legged friend.

Eat, sleep, walk dog customised hoodie, £19.75, Etsy

This quality hoodie is the cutest – personalise with your pooch’s name and choose between black, grey or navy

Custom Printed pet portrait, from £16.99, Etsy

There are so many pet portrait options out there, but this is one of the nicest and most reasonably priced that we’ve seen. You just need a nice high-quality photo of your pet, pick the size and background colour, and they’ll do the rest.

Inkless pet paw print kit, £10, NotOnTheHighStreet

Newborn babies get their handprints done – so why not do the same for your pup? This inkless paw print set lets you capture your pet’s paw print so you can treasure it forever.

