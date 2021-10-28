Best dog breeds if you live in a flat: 10 perfect pups for small spaces The ultimate pets for smaller homes

When it comes to dog breeds, you're spoilt for choice if you own a beautiful country home with sprawling gardens where your dog can run free, but what if you live in a flat or have a smaller living space?

READ: 6 ways to keep your dog calm on firework night

It's a no-brainer that having access to an outside space would be ideal if you have pets, but there are still plenty of dog breeds that would be suited to flat life – provided they are taken for regular walks, of course.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A bunny, cat and dog melt hearts with adorable clip

Although the UK is very much open again following months of lockdown, many people could still find themselves working from home for the foreseeable future.

READ: 5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

SEE: Which dog breed is most compatible with your star sign? A guide to pets and horoscopes

So if you're thinking about getting a furry friend to make your workdays and weekends a little brighter, take a look at the best dogs to own if you live in a flat…

Bichon Frise

Despite the fact they can look very fluffy, Bischon Frise don't shed too much fur which is not only a plus when it comes to cleaning up after them, but it means they're also suitable for those with allergies. Plus, they're a cute, huggable size!

Greyhound

Greyhounds don't spring to mind when you're thinking of small living spaces, but they are surprisingly calm and mellow – once they've let off some steam on their daily walk!

PHOTOS: 10 royals and the adorable pets they share their homes with

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

If you're worried about neighbours complaining about your dog barking, then a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel could be just the breed for you.

The quiet yet ultra-friendly pups need relatively little exercise compared to other dogs and can be left on their own for short periods of time. But don't be fooled, they do need mental stimulation and a good brush now and then.

Dachshund

Have you seen how tiny their legs are? Those living in a flat won't lose any space with a Dachshund, and their legs mean they're not built for long walks. But what they lack in size they make up for in noise – so don't leave them alone for long or you'll hear about it!

Chihuahua

As well as their compact size, Chihuahuas love human attention so will be happy to cuddle up inside, no matter what size home you own. They're easy to groom and require minimum exercise.

READ: Pet expert reveals 5 easy ways to keep your cat or dog at a healthy weight

Shih Tzus

About as small as they come, there is potentially no better dog suited to apartment-living than Shih Tzus. They are largely friendly and affectionate, even to strangers and children, and they certainly won't say no to lying on your lap for a lazy cuddle.

Yorkshire Terrier

Understandably popular for those with small living spaces, Yorkshire Terriers are small, affectionate and intelligent. But you'll want to make sure they're well-trained – they don't like to be left alone and they're notorious for 'yapping'.

Bulldog

Bulldogs may look built to play and run but they're actually lazy at heart! Once they've had their 20-minute daily walk, they are likely to relax inside, so long as they have human company (and a lot of attention!).

MORE: 12 insane real life home transformations seen on Instagram

Pug

Popular with apartment-dwellers are pugs, which love to sleep and eat – we know the feeling! But like bulldogs, their face shape means they're not suitable for living in hot temperatures.

Havanese

The nickname ‘velcro dog’ says it all! Havanese are very affectionate and don't shed too much, especially if you choose to clip their fur short.

However, it is important to remember that every dog and every living situation is different, so make sure you do your research before committing to a pet.

RELATED: 15 photos of the royals' sweetest and funniest moments with animals

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.