Best non-alcoholic spirits to see you through Dry January - and maybe beyond

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dry January means ditching alcohol in favour of zero-alcohol alternatives after an indulgent December and festive period.

In 2022, over 130,000 British people reportedly took part in the month ban, according to affordable supermarket store Aldi.

For those who are pregnant, or taking part in Dry January this year or simply want to ditch boozy beverages entirely for a healthier lifestyle, there are plenty of brands to have on your radar.

Aldi, M&S, Waitrose, and Tesco are just some of the big brands that have launched 0% alcohol alternatives.

If you love a G&T and want to avoid the spirit, or want a rum and coke without the rum, you can.

We have found the best non-alcoholic spirits to shop now.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Best non-alcoholic vodka

Strykk

Strykk has got an impressive array of non-alcoholic spirits to shop, from vodka, rum and gin, so you can truly stack up your drinks trolley with low or no-alcohol alternatives.

The Not Vanilla Vodka is the perfect option, as it is 100% natural with no sugar, fat or artificial colours, yet still light and sweet on the tongue, perfect to recreate the much-loved Espress-no martini.

Alcohol content: 0%

Strykk Not Vanilla Vodka, £12, Amazon

Best non-alcoholic gin

Aldi

Aldi has a wide selection of zero and low-alcohol beverages to shop, including Nozecco, and Haysmith’s 0% alcohol gin.

While there may be a limited selection to shop online, there are plenty more to be snapped up in-store.

Alcohol content: 0%

Haysmith’s 0% Gin, £2.99, Aldi

Cleanco Clean Gin

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews created his own no-alcohol brand Cleanco in 2019, which has continued to expand over the years.

The original launch included the 0% Clean Gin, which achieves the same botanical taste as an alcoholic beverage, just without the booze.

Alcohol content: 0%

CleanCo Clean Gin, £12 (Was £16), Sainsburys

Strykk

We said Strykk are a great go-to for nonalcoholic spirits, as it has also created a non-alcoholic gin alternative.

From the bottle to the flavour, this creation ticks all the boxes in our opinion, perfect with a splash of tonic and a slice of cucumber.

Alcohol content: 0%

Strykk Not Gin, £19.99, Amazon

Gordon’s

Almost all G&T drinkers will be familiar with Gordons, after all, it is one of the longest-standing gin brands in the business.

For those who want a non-alcoholic alternative, you don’t have to stray too far from your favourite tipple, as Gordon’s has created a 0% gin to answer our prayers.

Alcohol content: 0%

Gordon's Alcohol-Free, £12, Amazon

Tanqueray

Similar to Gordon’s, Tanqueray is another hugely popular gin brand many know, love, and request when at the bar.

But for those taking part in Dry January, Tanqueray has you covered with its alcohol-free option, which is super affordable in our opinion.

Alcohol content: 0%

Tanqueray Alcohol-Free, £13.99, Amazon

Seedlip

Seedlip is a unique brand that prides itself on creating a completely unique non-alcoholic alternative to gin.

This creation is made without juniper, a typical ingredient in gin, and used other botanicals for a completely different flavour profile.

Alcohol content: 0%

Seedlip Spice 94, £18, Amazon

Best non-alcoholic rum

Caleno

Caleno has superbly created a very tasty, vegan, gluten and sugar-free low-calorie rum alternative.

This creation packs in all the bold flavours many love about a rum, with notes of pineapple, coconut and lime, blended with natural aromatic spices.

Alcohol content: 0%

Caleño Dark & Spicy Non Alcoholic Spirit, £15, Waitrose

Rumish

Rumish is a low-alcohol alternative to rum with 0.5% ABV, but it is hard to come by and has sold out due to popular demand.

Made in Denmark from Madagascar vanilla, nutmeg and baked apples, with a touch of heat from chilli seeds.

Alcohol content: 0.5%

RumISH Alcohol-Free Spirit, £18.29, Wisebartender

Strykk

Third time’s a charm so they say. Strykk has created a rum alternative that is one almighty sweet delight.

This creation is a blend of sugar cane, and raisin, combined with vanilla and smokey oakwood, that glides off the tongue and slips down the throat.

Alcohol content: 0%

Stryyk Not R*M Distilled Non Alcohol Spirit, £12 (Was £15.75), Tesco

Il Gusto

Il Gusto Sober Rum is a French-made rum alternative ideal for Dry January.

From the bottle to the gold liquid inside this will have people second guessing if it is real or not.

Alcohol content: 0%

Il Gusto Sober rum, £26.99, Selfridges

Best non-alcoholic whiskey

Whissin

It looks like a bottle of J&B but you’d be mistaken as it’s a non-alcoholic version of whiskey.

The best part is you can drink as you would your whiskey, whether it is neat, on the rocks, or as an old fashioned.

Alcohol content: 0%

Whissin 0.0% 70cl Alcohol Free Whiskey Alternative, £18.99, Amazon

Lyre

The drink boasts warm smokey flavours of a whisky and hints of sweet caramel, which make the popular Old Fashioned cocktail.

But another interesting fact is the title. According to House of Malt the Australian Lyrebird is known for mimicking other bird calls, so it’s well worth swapping out your boozy beverages for this no-alcohol alternative with that in mind.

Alcohol content: 0%

Lyre Non-Alcoholic American Malt, £23.50, Amazon

Best non-alcoholic tequila

Cleanco Clean T

Cleanco launched with Clean Gin, and now it has expanded to include other non-alcoholic spirit alternatives, such as this tequila substitute.

This is a spin on the classic blanco tequila with its green agave and oak flavours, which are undercut by hints of earthy olive and sweet fresh melon. Your margarita’s never went down so well.

Alcohol content: 0%

Clean T, £16, Cleanco

Lyre

Lyre’s take on a blanco tequila has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers.

It has been described as boasting flavours of citrus, combined with warm and smokey roasted agave, topped with a peppery finish, perfect for margaritas.

Alcohol content: 0%

Lyre Agave Blanco Spirit Non-Alcoholic, £23.50, Amazon

NOW SHOP

24 of the best alcohol-free and low alcohol drinks

6 non-alcoholic beers for 2023: Brewdog to Corona, Beavertown & more

Best non-alcoholic wine to sip on this Dry January

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.