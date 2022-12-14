Best non-alcoholic wine to sip on this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is just around the corner, and New Year’s Eve is too, and while some may be reaching for the bubbly, others are seeking non-alcoholic alternatives.

Whether you are searching for non-alcoholic red wines, white or rose, even a sparkling fizz, there are plenty of zero-alcohol options to shop, and you’ll never know the difference.

There are plenty of variations, not only red, white, and rose, but also various grapes, and from different wine regions, such as New Zealand, Australia, France, Germany and more locations.

There are plenty of affordable non-alcoholic wine to shop from popular supermarkets, including M&S, Selfridges, as well as John Lewis and much more.

We have sifted through to find the best zero-alcohol wines to shop now.

Best non-alcoholic white wine

Selfridges

Selfridges has a vast array of wines available to shop online and in-store, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic wines.

Low & No Alcohol’s French Bloom Le Blanc wine has zero alcohol, and is the alcohol-free alternative to shop for those looking for a fruity and lightweight tipple.

This creation is a sweet blend of de-alcoholised organic fermented grape juice, lemon juice, as well as white grape juice, and sparkling gensac spring water.

LOW & NO ALCOHOL French Bloom Le Blanc organic French bubbly, £29.99, Selfridges

Laithwaites Wine

Oddbird is another firm favourite when it comes to zero-alcohol wine, especially in Scandinavia.

This creation is made using white pear, green apple and elderflower, for a light, crisp and dry white wine alternative which is well worth the £12.99 price tag.

ODDBIRD Alcohol-Free Spumante NV, £12.99, Laithwaites

Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine is another firm favourite when it comes to shopping boozy buys, but they also have an array of non-alcoholic variations too, including the Noughty Organic Sparkling Chardonnay.

This creation contains zero alcohol, as it has been "entirely de-alcoholised". This creation is fresh and crisp, thanks to the notes of green apple, and a touch of bubbles, which makes the perfect white wine alternative.

Noughty Organic Sparkling Chardonnay, £8.99, Majestic Wine

Virgin Wines

Chardonnay is a popular wine choice many choose, and we have found a popular alcohol-free alternative.

This creation has flavours of sweet melon and peach, combined with vanilla and smoky oat flavours, which is perfect for a night in, or with punchy chicken or grilled prawns.

McGuigan Zero Chardonnay Alcohol Free, £5, Virgin Wines

ASDA

With over 50 glowing reviews from shoppers, this alcohol-free white wine is a must-buy.

It is a lightweight, alcohol-free Sauvignon Blanc, which is refreshing enough to enjoy with or without food, and every season - plus you won’t break the bank.

McGuigan Zero Sauvignon Blanc, £3.99, ASDA

The Great Wine Company

Eins Zwei Zero Riesling is ideal for those looking for a zesty wine alternative.

This alcohol-free creation boasts notes of lime and citrus fruits, as well as sweet rhubarb and red apples.

Eins Zwei Zero Riesling, £8.25, The Great Wine Company

Aldi

Everyone loves a sparkling wine, especially over the festive period and celebratory events.

But for those looking for a lightweight, fruity, yet tasty fizz, Aldi’s Zerozecco is a must-have.

Zerozecco Sparkling White Alcohol Free, £2.79, Aldi

Best non-alcoholic rose wine

M&S

M&S is the place to shop tasty food and wine pairings, but they also offer a variety of non-alcoholic variations to enjoy too.

The Alcohol-free Rose boasts sweet summer berries, which are combined with fruity watermelon and punchy herbs for an aromatic twist.

This variation contains 0.05% alcohol.

M&S Alcohol Free Rose, £4, Ocado

Tesco

Kylie Minogue has expanded her horizons with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

This alcoholic alternative is vegan and vegetarian. It has been created using grape juice and green tea for a milder flavour.

Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose, £7, Tesco

Fortnum & Mason

For those looking for a taste of luxury, this may just be it, as it combines all the iconic parts Fortnum & Mason is known for - tea with a fizzy element.

This creation boasts notes of tropical fruits, warm ginger, as well as Darjeeling tea, for a wholesome, warm, yet fruity concoction.

Fortnum's Rosé Sparkling Tea, £17.95, Fortnum & Mason

Amazon

Nozeco is a hugely popular alcohol-free brand, and one in particular which has garnered glowing reviews is the Nozeco Rose.

It comes in a rose, original as well as peach bellini, spritz and bucks fizz variation.

But the Nozeco Rose, which boasts notes of white strawberry and red fruits, is not to be missed.

Nozeco Rose, £18 (Was £19.50), Amazon

Belle & Co

With over 2,000 reviews from shoppers, this zero alcohol rose is a must-try, not only has it garnered glowing reviews, but it’s super affordable.

It boasts notes of grapes and green tea, for a sweet, but mildly dry, zero-alcohol wine, so this purchase ticks all the boxed.

Belle & Co Sparkling Rose Alcohol Free Wine, £2.85, Amazon

Best non-alcoholic red wine

Waitrose

Waitrose has created a top-rated red wine with zero alcohol, which is suitable for vegans.

This de-alcoholised wine has proved to be hugely popular with shoppers, with some saying it’s the best alternative red wine to boozy counterparts, which is bold in flavour and not watery.

Alcohol-removed wine Fre Red Blend, £3.55, Waitrose

Amazon

Amazon stocks a whole host of everything, including non-alcoholic wines.

Eisberg is one which makes a popular appearance, and has racked up plenty of positive reviews from shoppers.

For those lusting after a non-alcoholic Merlot, you have met your match. This creation delivers the full-bodied effect of a heady red, without the alcohol. It has been created from plum and blackberries, for a fruity, aromatic and bold faux red wine.

Eisberg Alcohol Free Merlot Wine, £19.50, Amazon

Sainsburys

Torres Natureo is another hugely popular non-alcoholic tipple to stock up on for those shopping for zero alcohol.

This creation has made from Garnacha and Syrah, and aged in a French oak barrel, which provides the aromatic and smoky flavour of a hearty red wine.

Torres Natureo De-Alcoholised Syrah, £6, Sainsburys

Tesco

Everyone loves a mulled wine at Christmas - or when the temperature drops.

For those shopping for an alcohol-free alternative to the festive tipple have found the solution.

Eisberg’s alcohol-free mulled wine achieves the same bold and aromatic flavour like boozy mulled wines -just without the alcohol. This variation features intense spices, as well as warming cinnamon, and zesty orange peel.

Eisberg Mulled Alcohol Free Wine, £3, Tesco

