Doing Dry January? 8 of the best alcohol-free and low alcohol drinks to get you through lockdown 3

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lockdown 3 might have halted your "new year, new me" plans and your resolve to stick to Dry January is probably already wavering. There's good news, however, because the alcohol-free and low alcohol drink market has never been better.

DISCOVER: Attempting Veganuary? A vegan shopping list if you're going plant-based in January 2021

There are dozens of amazing options available if you're keen to sip on a cold beverage without the hangover blues, adverse side effects and extra calories. So if Boris Johnson plunging the nation into lockdown (again) has got you reaching for a bottle of wine, think again.

According to a new study by Alcohol Change UK, over 6.5million are taking part in Dry January this year, 2.6million more than last year. Why not join them? Read on to discover the health benefits of ditching the booze and eight of the best drinks around, from low-alcohol beer to alcohol-free wine, not to mention delicious mocktails.

Ditch the booze for Dry January with these zero and low-alcohol alternatives

How many calories are in alcohol-free wine?

Generally speaking, the higher the alcohol content, the higher the calories. Which means Dry January is good news for your waistline! A 250ml glass of regular white wine contains around 190 kcal, while red is even higher at 228 kcal. Alcohol-free wine is a great low-calorie option, containing roughly 9 calories per glass, depending on the brand.

How many calories are in alcohol-free beer?

Alcohol-free beer is slightly higher in calories, but making the switch will make a big difference for your health. Beer usually contains between 180 and 250 kcal per pint whereas its alcohol-free counterpart comes in at around 50 to 80 calories for a 330ml bottle. The serving size is also crucial as no/low-alcohol beer is usually sold in smaller bottles rather than cans, encouraging you to be more mindful with your drinking.

RECIPES: Banana bread is back! 4 yummy loaves to make in lockdown

Best no and low-alcohol beers

No alcohol

Budweiser Zero, £26.71 for 24, Amazon

You can't go wrong with Budweiser Zero. The brand is stocked in most big supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's, and prides itself on recreating the same smooth finish as the famous beer – without the alcohol.

Low Alcohol

Lucky Saint, £25.00 for 12, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Lucky Saint is renowned for being one of the best low alcohol beers around, recently earning a nod on Saturday Kitchen (plus, it's a personal favourite). With just 0.5 per cent alcohol and 53 calories per bottle, it's a great alternative to the real deal. You can shop it now on Amazon.

Low alcohol cider

Alska 0.5% Cider, £1.59, Aldi

In the mood for something fruity? Aldi is selling Swedish brand Alska's 0.5% Cider, which comes in flavours including Strawberry & Lime. The 500ml bottles are sweet, juicy and refreshing.

Best no and low alcohol wines

Low alcohol white wine

Eisberg Sauvignon Blanc, £3.99, Waitrose

Eisberg's 0.5 per cent Sauvignon Blanc wine is a popular choice. The beverage is made from de-alcoholised grapes with gooseberry and tropical fruit flavours – and it won't break the bank.

Low alcohol red wine

Pierre Zero Merlot, £5.99, Delicious Drinks

SHOP NOW

You'd never know the difference with a glass of this Pierre Zero Merlot. The grape, cultivated in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France, is rich in colour and flavour.

No alcohol sparkling wine

McGuigan Zero Sparkling, £5, Morrisons

McGuigan Zero Sparkling is incredibly authentic tasting. Dry and refreshing, the de-alcoholised sparkling wine is padded out with grape juice concentrate and is stocked in Morrisons.

Best no and low alcohol spirits

Low alcohol gin

Missing a cold G&T? The Cotswolds Distillery has just launched a brand new drink which is served using a 5 ml pipette (equivalent to a teaspoon). Cotswolds Dry Gin Essence contains 14 calories per 5 ml serve and just 0.23 units of alcohol.

Cotswolds Dry Gin Essence, £14.95, The Cotswolds Distillery

No alcohol mocktails

Punchy mocktails, £12.00 for 6, Punchydrinks.com

SHOP NOW

Punchy is a cocktail in a can with a difference. Forget traditional flavours like Pina Colada or Mojito, these drinks are both refreshing and exotic. Choose from flavours including spicy ginger and fragrant chai and cucumber with zingy yuzu.

RELATED: 8 best fitness trackers to get 2021 off to an active start - and they're celebrity approved!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.