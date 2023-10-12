We’ve found Princess Kate’s dreamy cream outfit on the high street – shop the affordable lookalike

Princess Kate is definitely in her 'quiet luxury' era. Her outfit this week at Nottingham Trent University (knitted maxi skirt, matching sweater and understated pearl drop hoops) channelled the trend, which is described as an 'old-money aesthetic' of minimalist fashion pieces that are timeless classics. Think Sofia Richie, who is the poster girl for the quiet luxury look.

Kate’s entire ensemble for the royal engagement was, in fact, a masterclass in quiet luxury with its creamy soft tones, simple silhouette and expensive-looking accessories. And it was one of her more affordable looks, with the £135 skirt and £110 sweater from Parisian brand Sézane (a favourite of Kate's), Tusting 'Holly' Bag retailing for £365 and Simone Rocha Curb Chain earrings £225.

© Getty Kate looked elegant in a knitted ensemble from Sezane

Thankfully, it’s a look you can easily recreate for less thanks to the high street’s love affair of the quiet luxury look. Head to Mango and you’ll find the most stunning lookalike of the mum-of-three’s outfit.

The £35 knitted skirt has the same ribbed effect as Kate’s, hits the knee with its midi length and thick wool fabric.

They’ve handily created a matching sweater too, following the same vibe as Kate’s with a gentle roll neck, same ribbed effect and slightly cropped finish.

We’d swap Kate’s nude heels for a pair of tan knee-high boots, heeled or flat, depending on preference – try this pair from Ted Baker, currently on sale for £155. If teaming the look with boots, go for a leather pair as opposed to suede, to mix and match textures; suede pumps work as there’s distance between the skirt and shoe.

For Kate’s accessories, you could treat yourself to this pair of gold hoops with pearl drops from Astrid & Miyu, at £80.

And finish the look with a top handle bag in brown; M&S’ ‘latte’ coloured bag is a great, affordable alternative if you’re after a darker shade or try New Look’s cream patent top handle bag with gold snaffle hardware.

The look marks a gear shift in Princess Kate's recent fashion looks, which have included sharp trouser suits, bright blazers and smart shirts. We're so here for this new era of Kate.