6 comfy outdoor bean bags that are still in stock

Are we in store for an Indian summer? We can only hope, as we eke out the last of the summer sun before September rolls around. And if you haven't yet treated yourself to an outdoor beanbag for your garden, make it your must-buy right now. There's nothing comfier.
Think of a garden bean bag as extra seating when your friends and family pop in for a BBQ, or for you to laze on soaking up any ray that pops through in September.
Even if your garden furniture includes a hammock or the always in demand egg chair, trust us, there's room for an outdoor beanbag. They've become a popular garden accessory over the last few years, back in fashion thanks to Love Island's bean bags, in their neon and bright colours.
Plus, if you think an outdoor beanbag in its traditional sense is not your style, try one of the many beanbag chairs available - using beanbag padding, they come with a back to offer a little more structure and support.
They're great, too, if you have a small outdoor space but want some sort of seating, or a balcony and need something to lounge on while you drink your morning coffee or chill in the evening on.
If ever there was a time to buy one, it's now. Many are on sale at big retailers like John Lewis, Amazon and Argos and can be bought now and stored away for summer 2025, if the weather isn't on our side. Some also have waterproof covers, because we all know the British weather loves to throw in a random shower even on a sunny day.
How I chose the best outdoor beanbags
Availability: Since we're nearing the end of summer, stock of garden furniture isn't as fruitful as it was but I've found plenty of outdoor beanbags with lots of stock.
Style: From block colours to stripes, patterns and musted shades, I've included outdoor beanbags in plenty of fabrics to suit all tastes and garden designs.
Design: Along with bean bags, I've included bean bag chairs - they're becoming just as popular.