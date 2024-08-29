Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best outdoor bean bags for your garden 2024: Amazon, John Lewis, Wayfair & more
Best outdoor bean bags

6 comfy outdoor bean bags that are still in stock

Make the most of the late summer sun with the outdoor accessory you never knew you needed

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Are we in store for an Indian summer? We can only hope, as we eke out the last of the summer sun before September rolls around. And if you haven't yet treated yourself to an outdoor beanbag for your garden, make it your must-buy right now. There's nothing comfier.

Think of a garden bean bag as extra seating when your friends and family pop in for a BBQ, or for you to laze on soaking up any ray that pops through in September.

Even if your garden furniture includes a hammock or the always in demand egg chair, trust us, there's room for an outdoor beanbag. They've become a popular garden accessory over the last few years, back in fashion thanks to Love Island's bean bags, in their neon and bright colours. 

Plus, if you think an outdoor beanbag in its traditional sense is not your style, try one of the many beanbag chairs available - using beanbag padding, they come with a back to offer a little more structure and support.

They're great, too, if you have a small outdoor space but want some sort of seating, or a balcony and need something to lounge on while you drink your morning coffee or chill in the evening on.

If ever there was a time to buy one, it's now. Many are on sale at big retailers like John Lewis, Amazon and Argos and can be bought now and stored away for summer 2025, if the weather isn't on our side. Some also have waterproof covers, because we all know the British weather loves to throw in a random shower even on a sunny day.

How I chose the best outdoor beanbags

  • Availability: Since we're nearing the end of summer, stock of garden furniture isn't as fruitful as it was but I've found plenty of outdoor beanbags with lots of stock.
  • Style: From block colours to stripes, patterns and musted shades, I've included outdoor beanbags in plenty of fabrics to suit all tastes and garden designs.
  • Design: Along with bean bags, I've included bean bag chairs - they're becoming just as popular.

Shop the best outdoor bean bags

Extreme Lounging B Bag Garden Bean Bag

Extreme Lounging B Bag Garden Bean Bag

  • 7 colours available
  • Water-resistant cover
  • H94 x W99 x D80cm
  • Filled with Polybeads 

This popular big outdoor bean bag gets five-star reviews for its comfort, support and longevity.  

There's a range of colours to choose from, including brights and muted, and it has a teardrop shape to support your back.

Fatboy The Original Bean Bag Chair

Fatboy The Original Bean Bag Chair

  • Various colours available
  • Filled with tiny plastic balls
  • Measures 35D x 140W x 180H cm

Fatboy bean bags are renowned for their excellent quality, making them a worthy investment. 

We love this bright red colour, but there's blacks, greys and patterns if you're looking for something different.

Shoppers rave about their size, being big and comfy to let you truly relax on.

Beanbag Bazaar Classic Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag

Beanbag Bazaar Classic Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag

  • 18 colours available
  • Durable, water-resistant fabric
  • D85cm x H50cm x W85cm
  • Filled with polystyrene bean bag beans

With its raised back and spacious seat, this recliner bean bag is the perfect place to relax. It comes in 14 shades to suit any outdoor space. 

A great price point for those wanting to try the outdoor furniture, there's also a toddler version available for little ones.

Isabelle & Max Icon Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag Set

Isabelle & Max Icon Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag Set

  • Available in beige or grey
  • Fade-resistant fabric
  • Comes with matching foot rest
  • Water-resistant
  • 75cm H X 75cm W X 96cm

With its Scandi design and matching foot rest, this is the ultimate in comfort from luxe-brand Isabelle & Co.


Great Bean Bags Square Bean Bag

Great Bean Bags Square Bean Bag

  • 15 colours to choose from
  • Made from shower-proof fabric
  • Three sizes available; kids, regular and jumbo
  • Square shape

This giant floor cushion has plenty of room for you to sit, stretch, sprawl or even sleep on - its like a big, square mattress for your garden.

With 15 colours to choose from and three sizes available, including kids.

rucomfy Outdoor Bean Bag

rucomfy Outdoor Bean Bag

  • Available in red and white, or blue and white stripes
  • Water-resistant fabric
  • Size H30 x W170 x D130cm
  • Machine washable at 30C

Add a bit of vintage chic to your garden with this retro stripe cushion, big enough to lay on but can be squished and folded to create a chair-style bean bag too.

Called 'squarbies', this cushion can be used in six different positions with beads that will mould to your shape.

