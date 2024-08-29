6 comfy outdoor bean bags that are still in stock

Are we in store for an Indian summer? We can only hope, as we eke out the last of the summer sun before September rolls around. And if you haven't yet treated yourself to an outdoor beanbag for your garden, make it your must-buy right now. There's nothing comfier.

Think of a garden bean bag as extra seating when your friends and family pop in for a BBQ, or for you to laze on soaking up any ray that pops through in September.

Even if your garden furniture includes a hammock or the always in demand egg chair, trust us, there's room for an outdoor beanbag. They've become a popular garden accessory over the last few years, back in fashion thanks to Love Island's bean bags, in their neon and bright colours.

Plus, if you think an outdoor beanbag in its traditional sense is not your style, try one of the many beanbag chairs available - using beanbag padding, they come with a back to offer a little more structure and support.

They're great, too, if you have a small outdoor space but want some sort of seating, or a balcony and need something to lounge on while you drink your morning coffee or chill in the evening on.

If ever there was a time to buy one, it's now. Many are on sale at big retailers like John Lewis, Amazon and Argos and can be bought now and stored away for summer 2025, if the weather isn't on our side. Some also have waterproof covers, because we all know the British weather loves to throw in a random shower even on a sunny day.

How I chose the best outdoor beanbags

Availability : Since we're nearing the end of summer, stock of garden furniture isn't as fruitful as it was but I've found plenty of outdoor beanbags with lots of stock.

: Since we're nearing the end of summer, stock of garden furniture isn't as fruitful as it was but I've found plenty of outdoor beanbags with lots of stock. Style : From block colours to stripes, patterns and musted shades, I've included outdoor beanbags in plenty of fabrics to suit all tastes and garden designs.

: From block colours to stripes, patterns and musted shades, I've included outdoor beanbags in plenty of fabrics to suit all tastes and garden designs. Design: Along with bean bags, I've included bean bag chairs - they're becoming just as popular.

Shop the best outdoor bean bags

Extreme Lounging B Bag Garden Bean Bag £114.99 at John Lewis 7 colours available

Water-resistant cover

H94 x W99 x D80cm

Filled with Polybeads This popular big outdoor bean bag gets five-star reviews for its comfort, support and longevity. There's a range of colours to choose from, including brights and muted, and it has a teardrop shape to support your back.

Fatboy The Original Bean Bag Chair £219 at Amazon $199 at Amazon US Various colours available

Filled with tiny plastic balls

Measures 35D x 140W x 180H cm Fatboy bean bags are renowned for their excellent quality, making them a worthy investment. We love this bright red colour, but there's blacks, greys and patterns if you're looking for something different. Shoppers rave about their size, being big and comfy to let you truly relax on.

Beanbag Bazaar Classic Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag £49.99 at Amazon From £39.99 at The Range 18 colours available

Durable, water-resistant fabric

D85cm x H50cm x W85cm

Filled with polystyrene bean bag beans With its raised back and spacious seat, this recliner bean bag is the perfect place to relax. It comes in 14 shades to suit any outdoor space. A great price point for those wanting to try the outdoor furniture, there's also a toddler version available for little ones.

Isabelle & Max Icon Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag Set £219.99 at Wayfair Available in beige or grey

Fade-resistant fabric

Comes with matching foot rest

Water-resistant

75cm H X 75cm W X 96cm

With its Scandi design and matching foot rest, this is the ultimate in comfort from luxe-brand Isabelle & Co.



Great Bean Bags Square Bean Bag From £145.99 at Great Bean Bags 15 colours to choose from

Made from shower-proof fabric

Three sizes available; kids, regular and jumbo

Square shape This giant floor cushion has plenty of room for you to sit, stretch, sprawl or even sleep on - its like a big, square mattress for your garden. With 15 colours to choose from and three sizes available, including kids.