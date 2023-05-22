Unique hanging chairs to elevate your garden’s style from John Lewis, Amazon and more

Egg chairs have been trending for a few summers, and this year is no exception. And if you’re looking for a unique hanging chair to elevate the look of your garden, we have the edit for you.

This season’s hanging chairs are all about making a statement, whether through a standout design or eye-popping, unexpected colour.

Perfect to create your own quiet sanctuary, whether a garden reading nook, chillout corner to sip a summer cocktail or relax in the sunshine, these hanging chairs will add a chic touch to your garden or, with some designs, even indoors.

We’ve picked out our favourite looks at popular retailers including Dunelm, Amazon and more. You’ll find everything from bold-hued pieces to add a pop of colour to your space, to sophisticated designs that will make your garden the chicest corner of your home.

Shop unique & bold hanging chairs



1/ 6 John Lewis Salsa Garden Hanging Chair The sculptural shape of this John Lewis hanging chair really caught our eye - and it’s part of the retailer’s popular ‘Salsa’ collection of garden furniture so you can outfit your whole space with the same breezy style.

£349 at John Lewis 2/ 6 Amazon Tectake Grazia chair If you’re looking for a macrame style woven chair, the Tectake Grazia chair on Amazon comes in four different colours: hot pink, yellow, black and grey. Amazon shoppers have given the chair 4.5 stars of 5, and at less than £60, it’s a bargain. “This chair I find is brilliant , lovely and comfortable with the additional cushion. Took my husband ten minutes to have the hooks in the ceiling of our summer house. The seat arrived a few days before it was due and well wrapped up. Very happy with my purchase.”

£59.99 at Amazon 3/ 6 Anthropologie Peacock Indoor/Outdoor Hanging Chair We love this gorgeous Peacock hanging chair, which is exclusive to Anthropologie. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, the rattan chair is sealed with clear lacquer for protection from the elements and includes an ivory-coloured seat cushion. Plus, there’s no assembly required. £598 at Anthropologie 4/ 6 QVC Innovators Bali Macrame Double Hanging Chair What sets this double-size chair apart is the water-repellant curtain that adds a breezy island holiday vibe and protects you from both the sun’s rays and those summer showers! The tent-style chair with rope detailing fits two people and is available in grey or ivory, " I purchased the ivory option and it is lovely. Put together with ease. A considered purchase but well worth the money.”

£499 at QVC UK 5/ 6 Wayfair Bloomsbury Market Hand-Woven Swing This fairy-tale swing is hand woven from willow twigs, and the cushion is hand-sewn, too. The result is that each chair is unique - and has a three year warranty. If bold yellow isn’t your cup of tea, the chair’s cushion cover also comes in neutral beige and brown. Note that because of the hand-made aspect of the look, it will take four to five weeks for delivery. £779.99 at Wayfair 6/ 6 B&Q Amazonas Globo Chair Verde For a rustic vibe, Amazonas' UK-made Globo chair, made from weather-resistant treated spruce is just perfect. Stand is sold separately. Shop the full set – chair, cushion and stand – in multiple colours on Etsy for £959.

£600 at B&Q

