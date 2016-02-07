Ruby Rose to Olivia Palermo: stars vacationing in Ibiza this summer

Ibiza has long been a hot spot for the glitterati with its stunning beaches and incredible nightlife, but it seems celebrities are taking a special interest in the Spanish island this summer. Everyone from Orange is the New Black's Ruby Rose to Olivia Palermo have been vacationing in this summer destination and sharing lots of drool-worthy pics along the way.

Ruby Rose has shared several snaps with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram showing off not just her luxurious getaway, but her impressive tattoos as well. "Hard days work," she wrote alongside a pic of herself in a bikini rocking several body tattoos. The actress also made us jealous with photos of a Spanish feast, tubing in the water and snapshot off the back of her boat.

Ruby Rose is enjoying a getaway to Ibiza with friends Photo: Instagram/@rubyrose

But, the 29-year-old isn't the only one soaking up the Mediterranean sun. Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl set up show for a week on a yacht in Ibiza. The couple was spotted off the coast of the Spanish island on July 27 enjoying a dip in the water and relaxing in the sun all while looking donning their signature stylish looks.

Olivia and Johannes went on a week-long vacation to the Spanish island Photo: Gtresonline.com

"Morning swim! #lovefloaties #bestexercise #loveaonepiece #tmblue," Olivia captioned a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a wide straw hat and brown one-piece bathing suit with vibrant blue detailing. Her husband of just over a year echoed the excited sentiment, posting his own photo of himself on the boat wearing a white shirt and shorts. "Postcard from Ibiza #HeavenForAWeek," he wrote to his 686,000 Instagram followers.

Paris Hilton recently spent her nights deejaying at the club Amnesia where shared a snap from her vacation at the stunning seaside escape along with model Doutzen Kroes, singer Ellie Goulding, Seal and actress Michelle Rodriguez.

Michelle Rodriguez has also been posting about her own seaside escape Photo: Instagram/@mrodofficial

"Dear Ibiza, I love waking up to the sound of your sea," wrote the Fast and the Furious star alongside a pic of left over party gear with Ibiza in the background. "Full Moon Beckons my Lunatic in me. Rage on, Rage on, Summer locks blaze in the hot sun bouncing to the Rhythm of the house. Float at the speed of lite soak it in soak it in. Riding summer's beam to the edge of the day stay stay."