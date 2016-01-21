Gwyneth Paltrow chooses $30 million villa for Mexican getaway with Brad Falchuk and kids

Over the long weekend Gwyneth Paltrow escaped Los Angeles to enjoy an idyllic Mexican getaway with her boyfriend Brad Falchuk, and her kids. The couple along with Apple and Moses were spotted soaking up the rays on the beaches of Punta Mita in front of their beautiful $30 million seaside Airbnb villa.

Gwyneth enjoyed the holiday weekend with her daughter Apple in Mexico Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

The Hollywood A-lister was seen enjoying a spot of sunbathing and a swim with her boyfriend, Glee creator, Brad, before returning to their stunning beachside residence, which is located 40 miles north of Puerto Vallarta.

The villa, that rents for $40,000 a week, features 6 bedrooms, two outdoor infinity pools, a home theater and farm-to-table meals prepared by the estate chef. The home is structured around a grand dining room and living palapa, where guests can enjoy oceanfront seating and dine at a beautiful wooden dining table for 12.

The stunning villa is listed on Airbnb for $40,000 a week Photo: Airbnb

One of the main selling points of the residence is its location. No need for transportation to the beach, as all you have to do is open the large bedroom doors and walk out onto the white sand. Gwyneth and Brad, who went public with their relationship in September, stayed in the master suite that features a king-sized bed that leads out onto an outdoor swimming pool, which boasts incredible ocean views.

The villa features two outdoor infinity pools that overlook the ocean Photo: Airbnb

Despite being on vacation, Gwyneth no doubt didn’t let her diet slip just because she was on holiday. Earlier this month the 43-year-old took to her lifestyle website Goop, to tell her followers about her 2016 detox plan. Within the restrictive diet, the Iron Man star will cut out gluten, dairy, red meat, soy, caffeine, shellfish, alcohol, white rice and added sugar.

Punta Mita, has become a favorite hotspot for many Hollywood celebrities including: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Orlando Bloom and Vince Vaughn.