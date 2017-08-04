A new Roald Dahl book is coming soon! Billy and the Minpins is the last book ever written by the children's author

In news that is sure to delight Roald Dahl fans young and old, a new book by the legendary children's author is set to be published in September. Billy and the Minpins is the last book ever written by Roald and was originally published as the colourful picture book The Minpins in 1991, but it has now been revamped and republished 26 years later.

While the magical story originally featured colour illustrations by Patrick Benson, the new edition has been illustrated by Sir Quentin Blake, who had a longstanding creative partnership with Roald and helped to bring many of his much-loved characters to life. The book is set to be published on 7 September ahead of Roald Dahl Day 2017 the following week, and will no doubt introduce one of the author's lesser known books to a whole new audience.

Billy and the Minpins will be published in September

Speaking about the collaboration, Quentin Blake said: "I was delighted to be asked to illustrate Roald's Billy and the Minpins; it feels like the cornerstone in our long collaboration together. As Roald's parting gift, Patrick Benson's illustrations in the original edition were perfectly suited to the lyrical feel of The Minpins.

"I have always greatly admired Patrick's artwork and am so pleased both books will sit alongside each other, reaching fans of all ages. This new edition has nearly fifty pages of black-and-white drawings, which meant I could enjoy myself tremendously as I went into all the details of Billy's exploits and adventures with the Minpins in the mysterious forest!"

Roald Dahl is one of the most popular children's authors, with his 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory recently topping a list of the UK's favourite children's books of the past 80 years. In the poll, carried out by the CILIP Carnegie & Kate Greenaway Medals, Roald also took the second and third most popular titles, with his books The BFG and Matilda.

Billy and the Minpins is set to be published by Penguin Random House on 7 September.