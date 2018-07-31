Coleen Nolan shares rare photo with teenage daughter Ciara from holiday in Majorca The Loose Women star has been on holiday in the Balearic Islands

Coleen Nolan has delighted fans by sharing a rare photo with her daughter Ciara on Instagram. The Loose Women star posed with the 17-year-old on their holiday to Majorca, telling her followers: "This girl… @ciarafensome. Another great holiday with my gorgeous girl! #mallorca #memories #unconditionallove."

The 53-year-old looked stylish in a black wrap-front jumpsuit with a pink cami top, while her daughter donned a red embroidered jumpsuit. "Aah Coleen, she is lovely, just like her mum," one fan commented on the photo, while another wrote: "Beautiful. Ciara looks like Bernie."

Coleen Nolan shared a photo with her daughter Ciara from their holiday in Majorca

Coleen and her daughter have been on holiday in the Balearic Islands with a group of friends, including several of Ciara's school friends. "On holiday with this crazy bunch. Feel like I've gatecrashed Love Island," Coleen joked as she shared a photo of the six teenagers.

MORE: Coleen Nolan reveals three-stone weight loss

However, Coleen did have a friend of her own on the trip. Sharing a photo alongside her long-time friend Carol, the singer wrote: "25 years of friendship, through all the good and bad, and finally we get to go on our first holiday together! We had a ball! #truefriendship."

The Loose Women star enjoyed a night out at the Pirates Adventure show

The group appear to have been staying by Magaluf, and have attended the Pirates Adventure show twice during their stay, with Coleen later posing with the stars of the show for a photo. "Guys this was not an easy pic for me to do, they forced me to stand with these gorgeous photos…" she joked.

MORE: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here

Coleen's holiday comes after it was revealed she has shed three stone since the beginning of the year by making several lifestyle changes. The mother-of-three is thought to have slimmed down from a size 20 to a size 14, according to personal trainer Laurel Alper. Laurel told Women's Own: "Coleen looks as though she has lost at least three stone. Her face has slimmed down significantly compared to a few months ago. I would say that she could have even dropped to size 14." The star is also believed to have started exercising more frequently, including walking 10,000 steps a day.

Loading the player...

Discover 5 ways to travel like a celebrity