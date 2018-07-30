Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's romantic Italian holiday The couple are living la dolce vita on the Amalfi Coast

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank are living la dolce vita on a romantic summer holiday in Italy. The couple, who are currently busy planning their upcoming wedding, have been spotted exploring the Amalfi Coast together at the weekend.

As well as visiting a beachfront restaurant for lunch, Eugenie and Jack were also seen cruising off the coast on a classic Riva Aquarama speedboat, where they did some sunbathing and admired the view back to the town. Princess Eugenie, 28, looked relaxed in a blue shirt, shorts and a sun hat, while Jack donned a pale blue shirt and red shorts for their day out.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are on holiday in Italy

Italy is a popular holiday destination among celebrities and royals, with Princess Beatrice's close friend Karlie Kloss recently getting engaged during a romantic holiday in the country with Joshua Kushner last week. Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been spending some downtime between their tour dates relaxing on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast with their children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Princess Eugenie's holiday comes after her trip to New York alongside her sister Princess Beatrice. The 28-year-old hosted a conference about her Anti-Slavery Collective initiative at the United Nations headquarters. Following the conference, Eugenie took to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes photos, and posted an inspiring quote by anti-slavery campaigner William Wiberforce. She wrote: "It was such an honour to speak @nexusglobalnetwork at the @unitednations about @the_anti_slavery_collective. An initiative I co-founded last year to combat modern day slavery. 'You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know” William Wilberforce.'"

The couple are visiting the Amalfi Coast

Proud mum Sarah Ferguson also took to social media to share a photo of her daughters, writing: "So proud of my girls Beatrice and Eugenie @unitednations HQ. Eugenie hosted a conference about ending slavery in New York @princesseugenie#theun #newyork #nyc #usa."

