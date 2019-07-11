Where to watch the Wimbledon 2019 finals in London The capital's top 6 spots showing the tennis

Grab your strawberries and Pimm's because it's Wimbledon finals time! Ok, we'd all love centre court tickets for July 13 and 14 but seeing as they've all been nabbed already, the next best thing is finding a huge screen to watch the matches with friends. London has loads of venues screening the action on Saturday and Sunday, with many transforming their outdoor areas into dedicated Wimbledon fan zones with tennis-inspired food and drink to boot. We've rounded up six of our favourites…

Big Screen on the Green, Fulham Palace Private Gardens & Morden Hall Park

Now, this is how to get into the sporting spirit. Head to Morden hall Park or Fulham Palace Private Garden on 13 or 14 July for the annual sports, film and live music festival. Chill out with friends as you watch the tennis finals on a huge screen in the sunshine – and yes, sun is forecast hurrah! The event is serving up summer cocktails, gourmet foods and the English classic, strawberries and cream. There's a Champagne lounge and elegant picnic area too. From £20 for a day ticket from bigscreenonthegreen.com

St Kats Big Screen presents Wimbledon, St Katherine Docks

This sounds so cool! London's pretty marina, St Katherine Docks have set up a floating pontoon of deckchairs, big screen to catch the tennis and a bar. Talk about the perfect location. Chill out with your friends on a comfy chair on the River Thames while sipping on a cool cocktail. You can even take your own food and soft drinks along and make a day of it. You'd better get there early though – deckchairs and benches are first come first serve. The pontoon is in the West Basin, beside Cote Brasserie. skdocks.co.uk

Bunga Bunga Battersea

Instead of piling up with takeaway on the sofa, Bunga Bunga are offering the coolest pizza of the season - designed as tennis courts! Don't worry about flavour, they're based on stone-baked green pesto which you can customise with toppings of your choice. Enjoy them alongside Strawberries and Cream Rosé floats (well, what's Wimbledon without it?) made with Grey Goose Vanilla-infused Mr Whippy. Perfect to cheer while watching on their big screen. £25 offer includes pizza and a cocktail for two people. bungabuna.com

MORE: 5 ace Wimbledon-inspired afternoon teas

Bluebird Café, White City

If you can't get to Wimbledon itself, watching the finals at the home of the BBC is a suitably novel experience. This summer, the Bluebird Café at White City's Television centre is going all out for the tennis on their Strawberry Fields Terrace. The outdoor area has been transformed into a summery haven, where you can catch the action on a big screen on the centre's famous forecourt. Martin Miller Gin has created special Wimbledon cocktails for the occasion and there's even a garden swing to capture the English garden mood. bluebirdcafe.co.uk

The Little Blue Door, Fulham

Strawberries and Cream frozen Rose cocktail anyone? That's what's on offer at this Fulham bar over Wimbledon finals weekend. Catch the matches on the venue's big screen and enjoy a cocktail on the terrace. On Saturday 13 July, the bar is holding a retro Wimbledon Sportswears House Party (amazing) to pay tribute to past stars of the championships. Go kitted out as Steffi Graff, Boris Becker or Andre Agassi – whoever your fave player is – for a fun fancy dress evening. Happy hour is 6pm-9pm with £5 G&Ts. thelittlebluedoor.co.uk

MORE: HELLO!'s summer travel giveaway: WIN £865 worth of goodies for your summer holiday!

Avenue, St James' Street

If an indoor venue is more your thing, get down to London bar Avenue, where you can watch the finals on a large screen inside the bar. Head Chef, Arnold Ivey has curated a menu of three £10 meals during the tennis matches, consisting of Mussels & French fries; seaside classic, Fish & Chips; and the Avenue Cheeseburger with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, gherkins, and hand-cut chips. The venue also has a trio of Wimbledon cocktails for just £6 during game times. Try their Strawberry Ace made with fresh strawberries, strawberry liqueur and cream; Green Court, a combination of vodka, cream and mint & chocolate liqueur; and their summer drink, Pimms Love. avenue-restaurant.co.uk

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.