Kate Middleton's summer holiday destination with the children revealed

School's out for the summer and it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have kicked off their children's holiday in their favourite staycation spot – Norfolk. Kate was spotted visiting Pensthorpe Natural Park with her two elder children Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, four. The family attraction is located just 25 minutes' drive away from the royals' country home, Anmer Hall.

The natural park will have been a perfect day out for nature lover Kate and her kids. On its official website, Pensthorpe is described as "a stunning 700-acre nature reserve located within the Wensum Valley, just 11 miles inland from the north Norfolk coast". The park is teaming with wildlife and has many different unspoilt habitats to explore, from ancient woodland to wetland walks to glorious gardens.

George and Charlotte, pictured previously, were spotted at Pensthorpe Natural Park

George broke up from school last Friday while Charlotte finished her term at Willcocks Nursery School on Wednesday. The little girl is preparing to join her brother at 'big school' in September when she joins Thomas's Battersea.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are yet to officially start their summer holiday. William is due to compete in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on Wednesday with his brother Harry. It's likely that Kate will also made another appearance at Wimbledon this week. The tennis-mad Duchess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, usually attends the men's singles final match with her husband William.

The Cambridges are spending the start of their summer holidays in Norfolk

Last weekend, the Cambridges celebrated a private family milestone as their baby nephew Archie Harrison was christened. William and Kate joined Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince Harry and Meghan in attending Archie's baptism at the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle. It's understood that the young Cambridges did not attend the intimate affair.

