Coca-Cola Christmas Truck 2019 dates confirmed - where to find it It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas...

From holly-draped fireplaces to twinkly lights decorating street corners and sequins galore in the shops, there's no denying that Christmas is coming. But if we needed another subtle nudge about the approaching festive season, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is back for its ninth year! And the good news for those eagerly awaiting a visit from the illuminated red truck is that it could be with you sooner than you think.

With the trucks first hitting our screens in 1995 for the brand's famous ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert, which has been voted Britain's favourite Christmas advert, it has long been associated with the holiday period. This year, the Coca-Cola truck will yet again spread its festive cheer in locations across the UK, including Leeds, Portsmouth and Essex.

The countdown to Christmas officially begins on Friday 15 November with the truck making its first appearance in Edinburgh and Cardiff. These are just the first of 19 stops it will make over the next month, with the tour ending at the 02 Arena in London on Sunday 15 December.

Enjoy a free can of Coca-Cola zero sugar and get your cameras ready to capture some festive photos with the iconic lorry, which will be adorned with its usual twinkly lights and images of Father Christmas. And why not avoid the panic of last-minute shopping while you're at it? If you're looking for a small gesture for a friend or perhaps an unusual stocking filler, coordinate your visit with one of the stops at Asda or Sainsbury's where you can purchase bottles of Coca-Cola and get the labels personalised with their name.

This year, Coca-Cola has partnered with national homelessness charity Crisis and has pledged to donate 10p in exchange for each can placed in a recycling bin at the truck tour. Funds will go towards helping people out of homelessness - and if this isn't a good enough reason to get involved, we don't know what is.

Where can I see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

Edinburgh, 32 Newcraighall Rd (EH15 3RD) - 15 and 16 November

Cardiff, St David's Dewi Sant (CF10 2ER) - 15 and 16 November

Taunton, Asda (TA1 2AN) - 19 November

Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Asda Boldon (NE35 9AR) - 21 November

Leeds, White Rose Shopping Centre (LS11 8LU ) - 22 and 23 November

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway (BS34 5DG) - 22 and 23 November

Leeds, Asda Pudsey (LS28 6AR) - 27 November

Portsmouth, Whiteley Shopping Centre (PO15 7PD) - 29 and 30 November

Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard (DN21 2NA) - 29 and 30 November

Manchester, Asda Eastlands (M11 4BD) - 2 December

London, Asda Leyton Mill (E10 5NH) - 3 December

Watford, Asda (WD24 7RT) - 4 December

Manchester, Intu Trafford Centre (M17 8AA) - 6 and 7 December

Dudley, FIntu Merry Hill (DY5 1QX) - 6 and 7 December

London, Sainsbury’s Beckton (E6 6JF) - 10 December

Essex, Sainsbury’s (SS13 1SA) - 11 December

Liverpool, Cheshire Oaks Events Square (CH65 9JJ) - 13 and 14 December

London, Intu Lakeside (RM20 2ZP) - 13 and 14 December

London, 02 Arena (SE10 0DX) - 15 December

