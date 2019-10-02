Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson enjoy romantic break without Mia The former Strictly couple didn't travel far from home...

With sleepless nights and endless feeds becoming the new norm, it comes as no surprise that new parents often struggle to spend quality time together as a couple. But that is exactly what Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have managed to do during a recent trip to the Lake District, located just north of their home in Manchester.

The former Strictly couple, who welcomed their first daughter Mia in July, posted a series of photos of them exploring the area - and little Mia was nowhere to be seen. Gemma and Gorka posed in front of the rolling hills and lakes that the area is known for, and got up close to some Canadian geese. But the weather didn't appear to be on their side! With dark clouds looming behind them, the pair wrapped up in yellow and black raincoats to shield them from the rain, but they didn't let this ruin their little break. Gemma said: "Cold, wet, fun day walking in the Lake District,", and fans were quick to reassure her that the weather isn't always as bad, with one commenting: "I live in the Lake district...it doesn't ALWAYS rain."

MORE: See inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's house in Manchester

Surprisingly, the scenery wasn't the most impressive part of their holiday snaps. Gemma showed off her flexibility by replicating Victoria Beckham's famous leg pose - and we're impressed!

The allure of the Lake District is in the name. Located in North West England, the picturesque mountainous region is a popular holiday destination for those who don't want to travel too far. As well as offering some fabulous walks and water sports, you can also wander through the ruins of Lowther Castle & Gardens, see some endangered breeds at Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, or immerse yourself in history by exploring areas associated with English Romantic poet William Wordsworth and writer Beatrix Potter.

While Gorka and Gemma likely enjoyed their break, we imagine they'll be excited to return home to cuddles with baby Mia. And with the couple recently announcing the launch of their own YouTube channel 'Gem and Gorks', it seems they'll have plenty to keep them busy!

READ: 5 places to visit in South Africa if you're inspired by the royal tour