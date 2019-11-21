Pippa Middleton and family celebrate the re-opening of their luxury St Barths hotel As if the Caribbean could become a more attractive holiday destination...

Thoughts of white sandy beaches, crystal blue waters and bright sunshine are synonymous with the Caribbean island of St Barths. These are just some of the reasons it has remained a popular holiday destination, even amongst A-list celebrities and royals. After a complete refurbishment that has taken over two years, iconic hotel Eden Rock - St Barths is now back and it's more attractive than ever, with three new suites and a Caribbean spa experience.

Jane and David Matthews attending their son James' wedding to Pippa Middleton

The hotel, owned by Pippa Middleton's in-laws Jane and David Matthews, was affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma in 2017. It opened again on 20 November, revealing a number of exciting new features while retaining its charming heritage. Located on the beach in St Jean Bay, the hotel has built on its luxury foundations to include three more suites – two of which come with private swimming pools – on the Rock. There are also three new rooms with sea views on top of the Sand Bar area, which will continue to offer a delicious menu created by culinary expert Jean-Georges Vongerichten, including classics such as truffle pizza alongside new dishes such as vegan matcha crème brûlée.

With over 400 pictures by local artists and the New York Academy of Art, the hotel is an art-lovers dream come true. Most walls are adorned with pieces from the E Rock Art Collection, and Jane Matthews has used the refurbishment as an excuse to expand her art collection.

Credit: Jeanne Le Menn

Making use of the long stretch of coast on its doorstep, the hotel boasts a number of water activities to entertain the family, such as snorkelling, paddleboarding and boat trips to nearby beaches. Wander through the bespoke fashion and accessories in the Oetker Collection’s lifestyle and luxury retail brand Eden Being Boutique, or sip on a cocktail in the shaded loungers of the new Eden Rock Beach Bar, and if you're feeling in need of extra relaxation, there is even a new spa. Inside the top of the Rock, Eden Spa offers a ‘yacht-on-land’ themed lounge and three wellness cabins where you can leave your stress behind with a massage or a pampering facial. We can see why it's so popular, it sounds dreamy!

