Pippa Middleton delights in an embroidered dress by Anna Mason - and her sister's clutch bag Kate Middleton's sister has an eye for accessories...

Last week, Pippa Middleton looked beautiful as he headed to the Para Snow Ball, looking as stunning as ever. She wore an incredible dress by Anna Mason, which is available to buy for £990 from Net-A-Porter. The vintage-style number had a distinctively Victoriana vibe and is known as the 'Angelica' dress. With it's floral-embroidered Swiss-dot tulle, it was lined with golden silk-satin and is quite the fancy design with its long sleeves and maxi hem. The mother-of-one added a gold belt, brown high heel shoes and a brown bag by Emmy London - which appears to be the same design her big sister the Duchess of Cambridge carried In 2015 at the St. Patrick's Day parade. Sharing is caring!

It appears that the Middleton's take style inspiration from each other. There's no denying that Pippa and Kate's mother Carole is super stylish.

Kate wore the same Emmy London clutch bag in 2015

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, the 64-year-old mother-of-three was photographed wearing not one but TWO near-exact dresses that have formerly been worn by Kate although Carole insisted they were not totally "identical".

Floral dress, £990, Anna Mason at Net-A-Porter

Buy Now

The dresses in question were designed by Kate's go-to British label, GOAT, and each is as gorgeous and festive-ready as the other. The first was a bright red knee-length dress with a high-neck and long sleeves with frilled cuffs that looked hugely similar to the one Kate wore back in December 2017 when she arrived in Manchester for the Children's Global Media Summit.

Kate's Goat dresses that inspired her mum Carol's Telegraph photoshoot

Like her daughter, Carole wore the same style with a pair of cosy black tights. The second dress was a bit more detailed. Also knee-length and high necked, it actually featured metallic buttons up the shoulder, which gave it a slight military feel.

MORE: Pippa Middleton rocks a red hot co-ord and heels we bet her sister Duchess Kate would love

Again, just like Kate did back in November 2017 while attending the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in London, Carole finished the look with winter-ready dark tights and pumps.

READ: The Duchess of Cambridge's BEST headbands

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.