Inside the £900-a-night hotel where Pippa Middleton went on her babymoon The mum-to-be enjoyed a short break in Italy with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton couldn't have chosen a better place to enjoy some rest and relaxation ahead of the birth of her first child. The mum-to-be and her husband James Matthews enjoyed an idyllic three-day babymoon in Tuscany, Italy, where they stayed at the five-star Il Pellicano hotel, nestled in a cove in Porto Ercole.

With beautiful rooms and stunning sea views, the hotel would have been the ideal place for Pippa and James to spend some quality time together under the sun. There are a number of different room types they could have chosen from, ranging from a double standard room through to a master suite with its own private swimming pool.

Pippa Middleton went on holiday to Porto Ercole in Italy

While a one-night stay in a double standard room costs around £331, prices rise to £482 per night for a sea view room, or £900 per night for a master deluxe suite with sea views. These rooms benefit from having their own spacious terrace boasting incredible views over the Tyrrhenian Sea, and span around 75 square metres.

Amenities the couple could have enjoyed during their time at the hotel include The Pelliclub spa, which offers a full range of treatments including facials and massages. Il Pellicano also boasts its own boutique, beach club and pool, as well as a fitness centre and tennis courts.

Pippa and James stayed at Il Pellicano hotel

Pippa and James were spotted enjoying a spot of swimming together, climbing into the ocean via a ladder from their hotel. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister took her goggles and swam laps along the coastline, taking breaks by lying on her back in the waves.

The couple may also have taken some time to explore the charming town of Porto Ercole and the nearby areas of Orbetello, Capalbio and Isola d'Giglio, which is just a 40 minute ferry ride away from the mainland.

