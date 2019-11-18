Christine Lampard has whisked her family away from the winter chill for a sunny holiday abroad. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Loose Women panellist took the opportunity to share a rare family picture with husband Frank Lampard and their one-year-old daughter Patricia from their travels. "Holidays! @franklampard," the doting mum simply wrote in the caption. The snap of their shadows sees Christine and Frank each holding one of their little girl's arms as they help her walk along a sandy path.

Christine Lampard posted this lovely family snap from her travels

The rare post comes shortly after Christine revealed that her daughter is very much taking after her footballer dad. "He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said of her husband during a recent appearance on Lorraine, before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

Frank also has two daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

Christine and Frank welcomed Patricia in September 2018, and the TV presenter has since admitted she has no idea what she was doing with herself before her daughter came along. Talking to The Mirror, Christine said her child completed their family. "We were already really happy but I suppose it does complete things," she said. "I mean, goodness me, I still look at her now, a year old, and I honestly can't quite believe she's mine."

She continued: "And now that she's developing into being a little toddler, she is not a baby anymore. She is sort of saying Mummy and Daddy a bit. And she's pointing at what she wants. And suddenly you think 'She's getting a life now. She's understanding things.' And other times you think, 'Oh gosh. Well, what did we do before her?' Or 'What did I do with my time beforehand?' I actually don't know, because now I am utterly consumed by her."

